Orleans County, NY

WKBW-TV

Winter Storm WARNINGS replace Blizzard Warnings

Winter Storm Warning for Erie and Genesee Counties until 4am Monday. Strong winds with blowing snow and additional accumulations of 5"-10" south of Buffalo, 4-7" across No. Erie county, and 1-3" in Genesee county by tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

We will finally put the Christmas Blizzard "to bed" today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow chances will end Tuesday afternoon with a significant warming trend developing into holiday weekend with rain. Temps will soar into the the 40s and 50s this weekend. With melting snow and additional rainfall, we will have to monitor the potential for flooding . TUESDAY.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Celebrating the tradition of Kwanzaa

Megan Rakeepile, founder and director of Mahatammaoho Collective and Jomo Akono, volunteer for the Kwanzaa Committee joined Emily and Mercedes to talk about Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is highly celebrated around the holiday season, but an important point that Jomo made, was that this is a year round celebration of love and harmony.
BUFFALO, NY

