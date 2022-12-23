Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Winter Storm WARNINGS replace Blizzard Warnings
Winter Storm Warning for Erie and Genesee Counties until 4am Monday. Strong winds with blowing snow and additional accumulations of 5"-10" south of Buffalo, 4-7" across No. Erie county, and 1-3" in Genesee county by tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday...
WKBW-TV
We will finally put the Christmas Blizzard "to bed" today
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow chances will end Tuesday afternoon with a significant warming trend developing into holiday weekend with rain. Temps will soar into the the 40s and 50s this weekend. With melting snow and additional rainfall, we will have to monitor the potential for flooding . TUESDAY.
WKBW-TV
A group of friends on snowmobiles save dozens of stranded residents in the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several residents became stranded in the midst of the Christmas weekend blizzard and many people jumped into action to help. One man told 7 News he took to the streets to help but quickly found himself on the other side of the rescue. "You had...
Blizzard exits Buffalo metro, leaving paralyzed communities and streets in its path
All you last minute Christmas shoppers may want to rethink that strategy this year as a potentially impactful pre-Christmas storm is looming and forecasters are watching for indications on where exactly the system will track.
WKBW-TV
Celebrating the tradition of Kwanzaa
Megan Rakeepile, founder and director of Mahatammaoho Collective and Jomo Akono, volunteer for the Kwanzaa Committee joined Emily and Mercedes to talk about Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is highly celebrated around the holiday season, but an important point that Jomo made, was that this is a year round celebration of love and harmony.
