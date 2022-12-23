ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Tree, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

Dog injured in fire making comeback

A Muscatine man lost almost everything he owned in a serious fire last week, but a dog he thought he was going to lose is making a remarkable comeback. Jamie Zaragoza’s home on West Ninth Street burned down on Friday, December 23. He and one of his dogs managed to escape unharmed, but Leah, a […]
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Pedestrian killed in Sunday evening crash

A pedestrian was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Whiteside County, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Sunday, Whiteside County Deputies responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Route 84 south of Covell Road in rural Fulton, the release says.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCTV 5

Iowa man killed in fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 61-year-old man from Muscatine, Iowa, died in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Saturday. Kansas Highway Patrol said the man, driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne, was traveling southbound on I-35 at mile marker 183 when his vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a guard rail. KHP said the reason for the change of direction was unknown.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR

An Anamosa home builder accused of illegally burning or burying construction and demolition debris multiple times in the past five years was recently fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The latest incident happened in June 2022, when people in an upscale residential area near Anamosa in southeast Iowa alleged that an illegal […] The post Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve. Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week

There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
SOLON, IA
KCJJ

Multiple IC residents report burst pipes due to cold

Multiple Iowa City residents reported burst pipes due to cold conditions this weekend. That’s according to a check of the ICPD Daily Activity Log, which shows multiple such calls since Winter Storm Elliott struck the area. The City of Iowa City reminds residents to keep their heat set at a minimum of 55 degrees at all times…especially when not at home. Also, make sure all windows and outside doors are completely closed, and keep interior doors and cabinets open…especially in rooms with plumbing.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘The whole apartment was on fire.’ Mom asks for help after blaze

Betty Washington is a Davenport mother who works hard to provide for her three children: a 13-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. But on Friday, tragedy struck that made her mission a lot harder. Washington came home from doing some last-minute Christmas shopping to see fire trucks...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWCH.com

Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
SALINA, KS
KWQC

Crews respond to a Davenport fire Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported Saturday after a structure fire in Davenport, according to a press release. Officials say Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of N. Marquette St at 12:42 p.m., with five fire apparatus, one incident command vehicle, and a total of 16 personnel.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Fire destroys Muscatine home Friday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man escaped injury following a three-alarm fire Friday morning that destroyed his home. Around 7:46 a.m., the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the rear of a single-family home in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Fire...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman arrested after alleged attack with knife

An Iowa City woman has been arrested after assaulting someone with a large kitchen knife. According to the arrest report, 64-year-old Phyllis Magna of Crosspark Avenue arrived at an East Burlington Street residence at around 12:15 pm Monday with the weapon. When occupants of the apartment told her to leave, she attacked a person with the knife. The victim reportedly sustained a minor cut to one of their thumbs as a result of the incident.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

I-80 bridge westbound reopens after crash

UPDATE: Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass the scene of the crash as crews continue to clean up debris. Alternate routes are still recommended. EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of a crash on the Interstate 80 bridge near South Cody Road. Lanes westbound have been closed […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man arrested after attempting to steal vehicle

A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the Linn County Jail Christmas morning after threatening to kill a man who was inside a car he was trying to steal. Police were dispatched to the Center Point Road Northeast Kwik Star at about 4 am on reports of the incident. 19-year-old Matthew Falco-Tirado allegedly approached the vehicle while brandishing a replica pellet gun. According to the criminal complaint, Falco-Tirado yelled at the occupants to get out of the vehicle and pulled a girl out of the back seat. He then threatened to kill the man inside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy