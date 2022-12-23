ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County New Year’s Closures and Trash Collection Changes

Dare County Public Works—which provides trash collection for the unincorporated areas of the county as well as the Town of Kitty Hawk—has also announced its revised collection schedule in observance of the 2023 New Year’s Day. Residential trash collection for the week of January 2, 2023 through...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Southern Shores questions beach nourishment

With the completion of the beach nourishment project, Southern Shores residents and town staff are questioning whether they received the full amount of sand they paid for. Debbie Newberry, who said she wasn’t originally supportive of beach nourishment but has complied with council decisions and subsequent taxes, is wondering if the northern beaches received the sand they were contracted to receive.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

NCDOT warns of black ice, tells residents to stay off roads

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) traveler information website driveNC.gov is projecting when some of the roads in Dare County closed by today’s flooding are estimated to re-open. The closure of NC12 near Pea Island at the Etheridge Bridge is expected to end at about 9 p.m....
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Beach driving in Kill Devil Hills closed until further notice

Due to anticipated hazardous conditions from the approaching winter storm, the beach in Kill Devil Hills is closed to driving beginning today, Friday, December 23rd, and will remain closed until further notice. Follow along on the Kill Devil Hills social media pages or website for further updates. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/townofkdh. Instagram:...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Beach driving in Kill Devil Hills closed due to winter storm

The Town of Kill Devil Hills reported late Thursday night, December 22 that, due to anticipated hazardous conditions from the approaching winter storm, the beach in Kill Devil Hills is closed to driving beginning on Friday, December 23 until further notice. Further updates on the town’s beach driving may be...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
13News Now

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Police respond to deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. The accident happened in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway around 5:15 p.m., according to VBPD. That's near Lynnhaven Mall. Police said the motorcycle driver, 53-year-old Christopher Morrison, was traveling northbound when he...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Daily South

Just A Block From The Ocean, This Virginia Beach Street Glows During The Holidays

On the North End of Virginia Beach, the winter months are pretty quiet. Most beachcombers and vacationers are long gone, but throughout the month of December one avenue is busier than ever. On 43rd Street, just one block from the ocean, every single house is covered in Christmas lights, inflatable snowmen, Santas and more Christmas cheer than anywhere else on the oceanfront. Friends, family and curious beach dwellers flock to the street in total awe and delight to stare at the carefully curated homes all decorated with a level of holiday spirit that is rarely seen in such strong unison, but most don’t know the whole story behind this cheery display.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

