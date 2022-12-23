Read full article on original website
Dare County New Year’s Closures and Trash Collection Changes
Dare County Public Works—which provides trash collection for the unincorporated areas of the county as well as the Town of Kitty Hawk—has also announced its revised collection schedule in observance of the 2023 New Year’s Day. Residential trash collection for the week of January 2, 2023 through...
Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 West
Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area. There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound past Norview.
Freezing cold, burst pipes, and water woes at Virginia Beach mobile home park
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some people in Hampton Roads are desperate for plumbing repairs after an arctic blast led to a major drop in temperatures. 13News Now spoke with people in Virginia Beach who said they have spent several days, including Christmas, without running water. A number of people...
Southern Shores questions beach nourishment
With the completion of the beach nourishment project, Southern Shores residents and town staff are questioning whether they received the full amount of sand they paid for. Debbie Newberry, who said she wasn’t originally supportive of beach nourishment but has complied with council decisions and subsequent taxes, is wondering if the northern beaches received the sand they were contracted to receive.
Plumbers keeping busy with calls for frozen pipes across Hampton Roads
Plumbers have been keeping busy dealing with pipes freezing and bursting in homes and businesses across Hampton Roads.
NCDOT warns of black ice, tells residents to stay off roads
The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) traveler information website driveNC.gov is projecting when some of the roads in Dare County closed by today’s flooding are estimated to re-open. The closure of NC12 near Pea Island at the Etheridge Bridge is expected to end at about 9 p.m....
Beach driving in Kill Devil Hills closed until further notice
Due to anticipated hazardous conditions from the approaching winter storm, the beach in Kill Devil Hills is closed to driving beginning today, Friday, December 23rd, and will remain closed until further notice. Follow along on the Kill Devil Hills social media pages or website for further updates. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/townofkdh. Instagram:...
Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
Beach driving in Kill Devil Hills closed due to winter storm
The Town of Kill Devil Hills reported late Thursday night, December 22 that, due to anticipated hazardous conditions from the approaching winter storm, the beach in Kill Devil Hills is closed to driving beginning on Friday, December 23 until further notice. Further updates on the town’s beach driving may be...
Virginia Beach church says cross missing after strong winds knocked it off steeple
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cross represents hope and sacrifice for Christian faith leaders. Union Baptist Church Pastor Robert Barnes put it like this: “The cross is a symbol of God’s humanity to us." You can usually find it on top of churches, and certainly at Barnes'...
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Chesapeake man arrested following police pursuit in Currituck County
According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around 6:17 p.m., however, the driver failed to yield.
One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Perquimans County involving school bus
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon involving a school bus in the 400 block of Ocean Highway about 15 miles south of Elizabeth City, Perquimans County Emergency Services said.
Police respond to deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. The accident happened in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway around 5:15 p.m., according to VBPD. That's near Lynnhaven Mall. Police said the motorcycle driver, 53-year-old Christopher Morrison, was traveling northbound when he...
Just A Block From The Ocean, This Virginia Beach Street Glows During The Holidays
On the North End of Virginia Beach, the winter months are pretty quiet. Most beachcombers and vacationers are long gone, but throughout the month of December one avenue is busier than ever. On 43rd Street, just one block from the ocean, every single house is covered in Christmas lights, inflatable snowmen, Santas and more Christmas cheer than anywhere else on the oceanfront. Friends, family and curious beach dwellers flock to the street in total awe and delight to stare at the carefully curated homes all decorated with a level of holiday spirit that is rarely seen in such strong unison, but most don’t know the whole story behind this cheery display.
