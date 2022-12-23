ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 11

mtbnr
4d ago

shoulda moved while it was warm......come on people they hung out for the handouts ......it's Montana we all know it gets cold ......defund the handouts and see how many are left

Reply(1)
5
counting coup
4d ago

I feel no pitty for them. They should move to California where the weather is warm and they will be welcome

Reply(7)
5
Related
96.7 KISS FM

Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice

You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Avalanche warnings in effect in Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Avalanche warnings are in effect for several mountain ranges in Western Montana on Monday. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park. Avalanche danger at middle elevations are high across these ranges, and...
MONTANA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned Saturday that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches of snow and winds up to 90 mph. The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies, saying it could be difficult to impossible. The Weather Service also said blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and drifting snow could block lanes. The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Mountain snow & valley wintry mix to impact mountain pass travel this week

Temperatures continue to warm for Christmas Day, however some will warm more slowly than others. Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s this afternoon in northwest and west central Montana while high in southwest Montana may reach the low 40s in a few places. Temperatures only fall slightly overnight with low Monday morning in the 20s and 30s. A scattered wintry mix will continue through the day. Even with these warmer temperatures, ground temperatures remain very cold, so areas that drop below freezing overnight will likely see a quick refreeze of any moisture on roads and sidewalks. While much of the freezing rain is behind us, this freeze/thaw cycle should continue the next few days.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

1st Day hike lets people walk in footsteps of Lewis and Clark

MISSOULA, Mont. — A First Day hike is planned at multiple state parks across Montana on Jan. 1 to ring in the new year. Participants will walk in the footsteps of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following information:. Kick off the New...
MONTANA STATE
NPR

Even the plows got stuck around the Buffalo area after a severe storm

Of all the places pounded by cold weather over the weekend, Buffalo was among the worst hit. That we're even talking about snow in Buffalo on the national news says something because this city knows snow. When Buffalo has it bad, it is bad. New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke on CNN of a storm that caused numerous deaths.
BUFFALO, NY
montanarightnow.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Montana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Writing the rails

Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Justin Franz’s turn. I’ve been...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Rosters released for Montana East-West Shrine game

BUTTE, Mont. — The high school football season is long since over, but the standout graduates from the senior class continue to be recognized, as the rosters for Montana’s premier all-star game – known as the Montana East-West Shrine Game – have been unveiled. This will...
BUTTE, MT
Daily Montanan

It’s the time to remember those who aren’t around to celebrate anymore

I started out to write about this being a good time of year to be helpful to others and that began to sound so preachy and goody-two-shoes that I thought that maybe I should just thank some people who helped me when I needed it. I first came to Montana in 1969 and had the […] The post It’s the time to remember those who aren’t around to celebrate anymore appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Watch out for snow plows

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana snow plows are out there on highways and interstates. They can make a large snow cloud, so you are asked to look for the green flashing lights, and give them plenty of room. So far, vehicles have hit and taken out of service eight state-owned...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy