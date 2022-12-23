Read full article on original website
China will end its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for incoming passengers
BEIJING — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country's once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at...
China will open to the rest of the world after nearly 3 years of closed borders
China is dropping COVID quarantine requirements for foreigners and says it will start reissuing some visas — after nearly three years of complete border closures. China is reopening to the rest of the world after nearly three years of closed borders. It just announced that starting in January, it'll no longer require hotel quarantines for inbound travelers. The U-turn comes as the country battles an enormous wave of COVID infections nationwide, a surge that has overwhelmed hospitals and ambulance service, even in the capital of Beijing. Joining us now is NPR's Emily Feng. Emily, why this sudden change? Because I remember earlier this year, you were reporting that China was still requiring two weeks of quarantine for anyone who wants to go into the country.
It was shocking to see the speed COVID was spreading, American expat in China says
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rebecca Kanthor, an American expatriate, about her family's experience of living in Shanghai after China lifted its zero-COVID policy. All right. So how are people living in China under the new COVID policies? Rebecca Kanthor is an American expatriate living with her family in Shanghai.
Encore: Researchers in Brazil credit scientific discoveries to the power of sound
The Amazon is the largest and most biodiverse ecosystem on the planet. And one of the best ways to really experience it may just be to listen to it. Researchers in Brazil credit the power of sound for leading them to finds, including the world's loudest birds. With support from the U.N. Foundation, NPR's Kirk Siegler traveled to the Amazon, to a place called Camp 41, and sent us this audio postcard.
Apple is accused of limiting crucial AirDrop function in China weeks before protests
Protesters say Apple has kept tools that help circumvent censorship in China off its App store inside the country. Now it has to contend with pressure from Chinese citizens who aren't happy about it. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. When a man hung banners on a Beijing overpass in October to protest...
A seemingly surprising factor in inflation? Immigration
NPR's Daniel Estrin asks Daniel Costa, Director of Immigration Law and Policy Research for the Economic Policy Institute, about the connection between immigration and inflation. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. Washington remains at a standstill on immigration reform as migrants continue to make their way to the southern border. Meanwhile, inflation remains...
Children's medicines can be hard to find right now. Here are some alternatives
Spare a thought, would you, for parents of small children this holiday season. There's a tripledemic in the U.S., the flu, RSV and COVID, and it's wiping out over-the-counter children's medicines from drug store shelves. Doctors say there is no need to panic. There are alternatives. We're joined this morning by Dr. Christina Johns, who specializes in pediatric emergency medicine in Annapolis, Md. Welcome to the program.
