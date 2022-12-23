ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG charges former officer in Floyd protest beating

Attorney General Keith Ellison charged a former Minneapolis police officer Wednesday with beating a man during protests over George Floyd’s death. Justin Stetson, 34, faces one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, beating of Jaleel Stallings. He would face up to five years in prison if convicted.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
