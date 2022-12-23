Read full article on original website
Rapper Theophilus London is missing, authorities in Los Angeles say
A missing persons report was filed for rapper and singer Theophilus London after his family lost “complete contact” with him this year, authorities said Wednesday. London, 35, was last seen in Los Angeles’ Skid Row area in October, police said. “The person reporting and Theophilus’s family members...
California serial killing suspect faces new charges in four other deaths, bringing total number of victims to seven
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man...
AG charges former officer in Floyd protest beating
Attorney General Keith Ellison charged a former Minneapolis police officer Wednesday with beating a man during protests over George Floyd’s death. Justin Stetson, 34, faces one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, beating of Jaleel Stallings. He would face up to five years in prison if convicted.
