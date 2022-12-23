ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

krcgtv.com

Woman dies in Camden County crash

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One woman died and two people were injured after two trucks crashed Monday afternoon in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, was traveling east on Highway 54 near Tangle Drive when he traveled off the right side of the road, began to skid and eventually crossed the center of the road into the westbound lanes.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

BREAKING: Body Pulled From Water After Search at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a water search was initiated Thursday afternoon (Dec. 22) for a man who reportedly fell in at Lake of the Ozarks. No other official details have been released at this time. However, sources close to KRMS News indicate that the 68-year-old man...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Seven people displaced after Jefferson City fire

Seven people were displaced after a fire Friday night in Jefferson City. According to a post on their Facebook page, Jefferson City Fire Department crews were called to a fire in the 400 block of Hutton Lane. When they got to the scene, they saw flames coming from the front...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon

UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
LEBANON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday

CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Boil advisory issued in Osage County

Osage County — A boil water advisory has been issued for Osage County Public Water District #4 due to a water main break. The cities primarily affected are Argyle and Koeltztown. The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.
KOLR10 News

Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed. Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Thousands without power in mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Morgan County man seriously injured in crash in Rocky Mount

A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says David Holdt, 53, of Rocky Mount, was driving on Brendel Boulevard, just west of White Dove Lane, Wednesday afternoon, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
ROCKY MOUNT, MO
KOMU

19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Fire destroys home on W Highway

A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

JCMO drug bust

A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio

The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
WARSAW, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA PD ARREST TWO SUBJECTS AFTER EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT

The Sedalia Police Department arrested two subjects after executing a search warrant on December 21, 2022. The department received a report of someone stealing packages off of a front porch on November 18. An investigation revealed that suspects stole packages from other residents as well. Investigators from the Latent Unit...
SEDALIA, MO
FOX2Now

99-year-old Missouri woman asks Santa for a ‘man’

HERMITAGE, Mo. — Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady’s request might surprise you. Martha, a 99-years-young resident, didn’t ask for much this year. In fact, she only asked for one thing—a man— and not just any man. She asked for the one and only, Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce. Who can blame her?
HERMITAGE, MO

