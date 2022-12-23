Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
krcgtv.com
Woman dies in Camden County crash
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One woman died and two people were injured after two trucks crashed Monday afternoon in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, was traveling east on Highway 54 near Tangle Drive when he traveled off the right side of the road, began to skid and eventually crossed the center of the road into the westbound lanes.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
KRMS Radio
BREAKING: Body Pulled From Water After Search at Lake of the Ozarks
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a water search was initiated Thursday afternoon (Dec. 22) for a man who reportedly fell in at Lake of the Ozarks. No other official details have been released at this time. However, sources close to KRMS News indicate that the 68-year-old man...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Police Department announces additional officers on duty this weekend
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City Police Department announced Tuesday that additional officers will be on duty this weekend for the New Year’s holiday. In a press release, the department stated that there will be an additional emphasis on enforcing traffic laws and seat belt violations. “We encourage...
krcgtv.com
Seven people displaced after Jefferson City fire
Seven people were displaced after a fire Friday night in Jefferson City. According to a post on their Facebook page, Jefferson City Fire Department crews were called to a fire in the 400 block of Hutton Lane. When they got to the scene, they saw flames coming from the front...
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
krcgtv.com
Boil advisory issued in Osage County
Osage County — A boil water advisory has been issued for Osage County Public Water District #4 due to a water main break. The cities primarily affected are Argyle and Koeltztown. The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.
Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed. Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
krcgtv.com
Thousands without power in mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
kjluradio.com
Morgan County man seriously injured in crash in Rocky Mount
A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says David Holdt, 53, of Rocky Mount, was driving on Brendel Boulevard, just west of White Dove Lane, Wednesday afternoon, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
KOMU
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
myozarksonline.com
Fire destroys home on W Highway
A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
KOMU
Sheriff: Jefferson City man found with $3,000 worth of fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man is in custody after authorities said they found $3,000 worth of fentanyl during a narcotics search warrant. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department and MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed the search Tuesday night in the 200 block of Dix Road in Jefferson City.
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
KRMS Radio
Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio
The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA PD ARREST TWO SUBJECTS AFTER EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department arrested two subjects after executing a search warrant on December 21, 2022. The department received a report of someone stealing packages off of a front porch on November 18. An investigation revealed that suspects stole packages from other residents as well. Investigators from the Latent Unit...
Murder suspect arrested, charged with drug distribution while out on bond
A Columbia man charged with felony murder in connection with a January overdose death was charged this week with allegedly selling drugs while he was out on bond. The post Murder suspect arrested, charged with drug distribution while out on bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
99-year-old Missouri woman asks Santa for a ‘man’
HERMITAGE, Mo. — Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady’s request might surprise you. Martha, a 99-years-young resident, didn’t ask for much this year. In fact, she only asked for one thing—a man— and not just any man. She asked for the one and only, Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce. Who can blame her?
