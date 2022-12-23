Read full article on original website
KEYC
Downtown snow emergency in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is calling a downtown snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m., tonight. It will remains in effect until 8 a.m. tomorrow. Until then, residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow from the roads.
KEYC
Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will temporarily close tomorrow morning. The closure, which is set to begin around 7 a.m., is part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization Project outlined in the City’s Community Investment Plan.
KEYC
Hitting the slopes at Mt. Kato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With slightly warmer weather, many people are ready to get back outdoors. Mt. Kato offers that opportunity for some outdoor enthusiasts. The winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings, and windchill warnings have ended, giving us a moment of reprieve. Under much well-deserved sun, and in a post-blizzard haze, skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes.
KEYC
Kiwanis holiday lights are back on after a pause due to inclement weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kiwanis Holiday Lights are preparing for its last week of operation, and are looking to make up ground after last week’s severe weather threw them off schedule. The lights were forced to close due to weather Thursday and Friday of last week, but re-opened for...
myklgr.com
No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota
MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
KEYC
Final Dakota + 28 Memorial Ride through Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial riders have reached their destination of Reconciliation Park in Mankato for the final time. Around 9:30 this morning, riders made their way to the site where 38 Dakota men were hanged in Mankato 160 years ago today. To memorialize those...
KEYC
The Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride is complete after the riders finished their journey to Mankato
The ultimate goal of the training course is to help enhance cross-agency collaboration during a violent event. Authorities there have confirmed they have found the body of missing 20-year old George Musser, missing since he left a bar at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
KEYC
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
KEYC
January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire fighter organizations will be spending the first month of 2023 educating the first responders on how to better save their own lives. The month of January is dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Occupational cancer has surpassed heart disease as the leading cause...
fox9.com
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
KEYC
‘Active Violence’ training course held in Le Sueur
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As scary and unpredictable as active shootings are, there are training courses that can help first responders learn better ways to engage in such an event to help save more lives. Multiple agencies in Le Sueur County will be at Le Sueur-Henderson High School this Wednesday...
KEYC
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.No one was home at the time of the fire.
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Mail issues plague some Lakeville residents ahead of Christmas
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Customers steadily cycled through the lobby of the Lakeville Post Office Christmas Eve, hoping their packages and missing mail would be there. For some, it was. For others, none was there at all."I think it's just kind of a basic right to get your mail, at least once a week. A couple times a week," said Tim O'Mera, who says he hasn't gotten his mail this week. "People aren't getting prescription drugs. People aren't getting packages."A USPS Spokesperson acknowledged the concern Saturday, saying in part in a statement:We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been...
KEYC
Bivalent COVID-19 Pfizer boosters available for children
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available at Mayo Clinic Health System clinics for children six months to five years old. The health provider says appointments can be made for the Pfizer booster through Patient Online Services or calling your primary care provider. According to Mayo, children...
KEYC
Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Scientists are transforming pig livers to look and act like human ones, part of a quest to ease the nation’s organ shortage. First workers in a suburban Minneapolis lab dissolve pig cells that made the organ function, leaving ghostly semi-translucent scaffolds floating in large jars. To complete the metamorphisis, they infuse those shells with human cells from donated livers that went untransplanted. It’s all highly experimental. But manufacturer Miromatrix is making plans for first-step human testing - an experiment outside a patient’s body, to see how well a bioengineered liver can filter blood.
news8000.com
ALERT NIGHT: Another Windy & Very Cold Night in Store -Bill Graul
Strong low pressure continues to sit over the eastern Great Lakes. This, combined with high pressure just to our west, continues to cause strong NW winds across the region in the 15-30 mph range, with gusts of 40-45+ mph at times. This will continue to cause areas of blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibility… especially in the open/flat areas and across higher terrain and ridge tops. The greatest impacts will continue to be west of the Miss. River where a BLIZZARD WARNING remains in effect through Saturday morning. The NWS has switched the Blizzard Warning to a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY east of the river, as impacts won’t be as widespread.
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
