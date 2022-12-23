ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Downtown snow emergency in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is calling a downtown snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m., tonight. It will remains in effect until 8 a.m. tomorrow. Until then, residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow from the roads.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will temporarily close tomorrow morning. The closure, which is set to begin around 7 a.m., is part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization Project outlined in the City’s Community Investment Plan.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Hitting the slopes at Mt. Kato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With slightly warmer weather, many people are ready to get back outdoors. Mt. Kato offers that opportunity for some outdoor enthusiasts. The winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings, and windchill warnings have ended, giving us a moment of reprieve. Under much well-deserved sun, and in a post-blizzard haze, skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes.
MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota

MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Final Dakota + 28 Memorial Ride through Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial riders have reached their destination of Reconciliation Park in Mankato for the final time. Around 9:30 this morning, riders made their way to the site where 38 Dakota men were hanged in Mankato 160 years ago today. To memorialize those...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire fighter organizations will be spending the first month of 2023 educating the first responders on how to better save their own lives. The month of January is dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Occupational cancer has surpassed heart disease as the leading cause...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

‘Active Violence’ training course held in Le Sueur

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As scary and unpredictable as active shootings are, there are training courses that can help first responders learn better ways to engage in such an event to help save more lives. Multiple agencies in Le Sueur County will be at Le Sueur-Henderson High School this Wednesday...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mail issues plague some Lakeville residents ahead of Christmas

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Customers steadily cycled through the lobby of the Lakeville Post Office Christmas Eve, hoping their packages and missing mail would be there. For some, it was. For others, none was there at all."I think it's just kind of a basic right to get your mail, at least once a week. A couple times a week," said Tim O'Mera, who says he hasn't gotten his mail this week. "People aren't getting prescription drugs. People aren't getting packages."A USPS Spokesperson acknowledged the concern Saturday, saying in part in a statement:We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been...
LAKEVILLE, MN
KEYC

Bivalent COVID-19 Pfizer boosters available for children

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available at Mayo Clinic Health System clinics for children six months to five years old. The health provider says appointments can be made for the Pfizer booster through Patient Online Services or calling your primary care provider. According to Mayo, children...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Scientists are transforming pig livers to look and act like human ones, part of a quest to ease the nation’s organ shortage. First workers in a suburban Minneapolis lab dissolve pig cells that made the organ function, leaving ghostly semi-translucent scaffolds floating in large jars. To complete the metamorphisis, they infuse those shells with human cells from donated livers that went untransplanted. It’s all highly experimental. But manufacturer Miromatrix is making plans for first-step human testing - an experiment outside a patient’s body, to see how well a bioengineered liver can filter blood.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
news8000.com

ALERT NIGHT: Another Windy & Very Cold Night in Store -Bill Graul

Strong low pressure continues to sit over the eastern Great Lakes. This, combined with high pressure just to our west, continues to cause strong NW winds across the region in the 15-30 mph range, with gusts of 40-45+ mph at times. This will continue to cause areas of blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibility… especially in the open/flat areas and across higher terrain and ridge tops. The greatest impacts will continue to be west of the Miss. River where a BLIZZARD WARNING remains in effect through Saturday morning. The NWS has switched the Blizzard Warning to a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY east of the river, as impacts won’t be as widespread.
ALBERT LEA, MN

