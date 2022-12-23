CNN — 2022 marked a return to the basics for many of America's largest food companies. That left some fan favorites in the garbage heap of history. McDonald's gave us a gut punch when it announced the end of the McRib, the Choco Taco is being sent to the confectionery cemetery and sandwiches we didn't know existed were already being disposed of (no offense, Ch'King, but it seems like it was you, and not us.)

1 DAY AGO