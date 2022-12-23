ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard blasts ‘incompetent’ Congress over failing border security in omnibus bill

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtN9X_0jsUUJwN00


F ormer Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Democrats and Republicans in Congress as "incompetent" for side-stepping border security as they worked to pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill.

“There's about $1.5 billion there that's been set aside for Customs and Border Protection, border security,” Gabbard told Fox News on Thursday. “The problem is the language also says they're not actually allowed to use any of that money to secure the border. They can’t use it to expand their security capabilities. So, when you look at what they’re actually doing, ultimately they either don’t care, as you said, or they are purely incompetent, either way they’re failing at their jobs.”

‘HIRE AMERICANS’: JIM JORDAN RESPONDS TO BIDEN’S IMMIGRANT LABOR SUPPLY IDEA


The Senate voted 68-29 on Thursday to pass the 4,155-page package that envelopes a dozen annual spending bills and brings Congress one step closer to averting a government shutdown as the House is expected to vote on the omnibus Friday.

Efforts to address the border crisis in the omnibus’s Homeland Security Appropriations Bill note that funds will provide “temporary soft-sided facilities, transportation, and personnel support, which will reduce overcrowding at facilities and allow agents to return to the field faster. Additionally, funding is provided for humanitarian assistance that bolsters the operational capabilities of the U.S. Border Patrol,” which can include “medical costs for noncitizens in custody and transportation requirements.”

"[W]hat's at the heart of this is we have Democrats and Republicans, frankly, in Congress who are failing at their most basic and foremost responsibility, which is to ensure the safety, security and freedom of the American people, and that starts with securing our border," Gabbard said. "We don't have a country if we don't have a secure border.”

Gabbard also blasted the $45 billion in aid being sent for the war in Ukraine.

The former Congresswoman announced her departure from the Democratic Party in October and quickly became a strong voice for conservative causes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gabbard called for the immediate deportation of illegal immigrants and the prevention of their reentry as the amount of migrants crossing the border is expected to increase by record numbers when Title 42, a pandemic-era policy allowing the government to expeditiously expel millions of immigrants from U.S. borders, expires.

Comments / 39

phil
4d ago

I'm so disappointed in the Republicans!!! Now they can't even do what the American people want!! There is no hope for the American people with politicians acting this way, Dems or Republicans!!!

Reply(3)
16
Victor Evans
3d ago

Lol who cares what that insane woman wants ? I am a Hawaii resident and I can tell you we are embarrassed by her. She will never be elected for anything in her home again. The vast majority of the state has washed our hands of her stink , I suggest the rest of the country do the same.

Reply(9)
15
Yobe
3d ago

Joe Biden will bring in as many as possible it could go as high as millions when this is done.

Reply(5)
10
Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
266K+
Followers
74K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy