Journey’s Jonathan Cain snaps back at bandmate over Trump feud: ‘Look in the mirror’

Journey k eyboardist and guitarist Jonathan Cain told bandmate Neal Schon to “look in the mirror” as a rift between the two continues over Cain’s appearance at a November event for former President Donald Trump .

Cain received a cease-and-desist order from Schon after the keyboardist played the legendary rock group’s hit song “Don’t Stop Believin’” at the event held in Mar-a-Lago.

(AP Photo/David Dermer) Jonathan Cain of Journey performs during a concert Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.



In response, Cain issued a statement saying Schon should “look in the mirror” to see who is “causing harm to the Journey brand,” according to Fox News.

"I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his, and his wife's, bizarre behavior,” Cain said.

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) This photo shows members of the legendary rock band Journey, including Steve Smith, from left, Ross Valory, Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York.



Cain listed several examples in his statement: “Neal sued Live Nation twice, losing both times, and damaging our ability to ever work with them again; Neal outrageously tried to take away trademarks from Steve Perry; Neal and his wife continually insult the professionalism of numerous accountants, road managers, and management firms with endless legal threats and their bullying, toxic, and incoherent emails; Neal argues online with fans who don’t see eye to eye with him; and Neal and his wife recklessly spend Journey’s money until there is none left for operating costs.”

In Schon’s cease-and-desist letter, he accused Cain of using “Journey for politics.”



"Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics. His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band," the letter read.

Cain, 71, has been a longtime associate of Trump's inner circle, and his wife, Paula White, is a spiritual adviser to the former president.

Both Cain and Schon are expected to perform together as the band is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary on its 2023 Freedom Tour .