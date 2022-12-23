ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

iheart.com

Massachusetts Experts Warn Residents To Stay Off Ice After Two Fell In

Winchester, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Just because it's cold doesn't mean it's safe to skate. While it might feel like winter in New England, experts are asking people to stay off of the ice on lakes, ponds, and rivers after two people had to be rescued from the ice in separate incidents in Winchester, Massachusetts and Amherst, New Hampshire.
WINCHESTER, MA
NECN

WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap

How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
ORLEANS, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
Seacoast Current

6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church.
MAINE STATE
newyorkupstate.com

Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)

Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
BUFFALO, NY
techaiapp.com

10 Must Try Rhode Island Foods

Can you call a visit to Philadelphia complete without trying a cheese steak or a soft pretzel? Can you go to Maryland and not eat crab cakes? What about New Orleans? If you go to New Orleans without having beignets at Cafe du Monde, you are missing a vital piece of the experience. Trying local or regional foods is a big part of traveling.
MARYLAND STATE
themainewire.com

Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

