Be ready for a warmer, wet New Year’s Eve in Mass., National Weather Service forecasts
The New Year is expected to start on a wet note, but at least it will be somewhat warm, the National Weather Service predicts. Some steady, mild rain will be making its way across Massachusetts on New Year’s Eve into Jan. 1, the National Weather Service said Thursday. “Still...
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
Massachusetts Experts Warn Residents To Stay Off Ice After Two Fell In
Winchester, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Just because it's cold doesn't mean it's safe to skate. While it might feel like winter in New England, experts are asking people to stay off of the ice on lakes, ponds, and rivers after two people had to be rescued from the ice in separate incidents in Winchester, Massachusetts and Amherst, New Hampshire.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
For whatever reason, drivers have felt a great need for speed on highways in New Hampshire lately, like the Mainer caught going 120 miles per hour on I-95 in mid-December, or two drag racers who were clocked at 130 miles per hour just days before. But neither top the man...
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
White Christmas on Cape Cod as ‘extremely rare’ snow band sweeps through
While most of Massachusetts woke Sunday morning to a cold but snowless Christmas Day, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and parts of Cape Cod enjoyed the effects of an “extremely rare” band of snow that deposited more than 6 inches of accumulation in some areas of the islands. The...
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church.
Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)
Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Gas prices steadily declining in RI, Mass.
Gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are continuing to trend downward, according to AAA Northeast.
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
Minimum wage goes up in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on January 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The minimum wages in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts will increase at the start of the new year. On Jan. 1, Rhode Island's minimum wage will go up from $12.25 an hour to $13 an hour. The change is the result of legislation passed in...
Abundant turkeys: Once dwindling, wild bird population thrives in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – At dawn or dusk, driving or strolling down most any suburban or rural northern Rhode Island road, one might spot a hungry family of turkeys searching for something to eat and hear their melodic, “gobble-gobble,” or even witness a burst of silky brown, gray, and blue as they flap their iridescent feathers in flight into the trees.
4 Salt Caves in Massachusetts Your Entire Family Will Love
Photo by(Scituate Salt Cave) (MASSACHUSETTS) With holiday parties behind us and the New Year just around the corner, it's time to start putting the health of you and your family first. For people with breathing issues or those recovering from a respiratory illness, spending time this winter in a salt cave or room may be helpful!
10 Must Try Rhode Island Foods
Can you call a visit to Philadelphia complete without trying a cheese steak or a soft pretzel? Can you go to Maryland and not eat crab cakes? What about New Orleans? If you go to New Orleans without having beignets at Cafe du Monde, you are missing a vital piece of the experience. Trying local or regional foods is a big part of traveling.
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday
In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
