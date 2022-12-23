Read full article on original website
The Interview Issue: Mitch Livingston, CEO, NJM Insurance Group
Here are two things you may not expect to hear about New Jersey:. No matter how many cars you feel like you’re seeing on the road, we still are leading the region in working from home;. No matter how much you think you’re paying for auto insurance, we have...
The Interview Issue: Barry Ostrowsky, retiring CEO, RWJBarnabas Health
For years, the rallying cry around health care was the need, want, desire to provide insurance to everyone. It would solve so many problems, most said. Barry Ostrowsky, the retiring CEO of RWJBarnabas Health, wasn’t one to agree. Don’t be confused, Ostrowsky certainly favors insurance coverage for all —...
GSI Analysis: New Jersey GDP & personal income strong in Q3
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis issued its report on the Gross Domestic Product by State and Personal Income by State for the third quarter of 2022. And there was good news for New Jersey, according to one expert. While real GDP increased in 47 states and the District of...
The Interview Issue: Elisa Charters, founder, Latina Surge, Aghua Tech & BEADEI, and board member, NJIT, Feliciano School, Delbarton & Hispanic Chamber
The most challenging part of doing a profile of Elisa Charters might be this: Determining which of her numerous roles to highlight. Latina Surge: She’s a co-founder and president of the national nonprofit that is teaching Latinas self-empowerment strategies and self-advocacy; and teaching allies what they need to know to help close parity gaps and create opportunities for access. (Latina Surge works with all underserved and underrepresented groups in the spectrum, including men in those groups);
The Interview Issue: Pavita Howe, director, Rutgers Entrepreneurs
Like anyone who has ever thrown a party, Pavita Howe had that inner worry. She knew the first-ever Rutgers Entrepreneurs networking event would be a great chance to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, academics, government officials and anyone else connected to either Rutgers University or the startup world — affording them a chance to make new friends in an ecosystem that is all about connections.
