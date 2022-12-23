ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

roi-nj.com

GSI Analysis: New Jersey GDP & personal income strong in Q3

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis issued its report on the Gross Domestic Product by State and Personal Income by State for the third quarter of 2022. And there was good news for New Jersey, according to one expert. While real GDP increased in 47 states and the District of...
roi-nj.com

The Interview Issue: Barry Ostrowsky, retiring CEO, RWJBarnabas Health

For years, the rallying cry around health care was the need, want, desire to provide insurance to everyone. It would solve so many problems, most said. Barry Ostrowsky, the retiring CEO of RWJBarnabas Health, wasn’t one to agree. Don’t be confused, Ostrowsky certainly favors insurance coverage for all —...
roi-nj.com

The Interview Issue: Elisa Charters, founder, Latina Surge, Aghua Tech & BEADEI, and board member, NJIT, Feliciano School, Delbarton & Hispanic Chamber

The most challenging part of doing a profile of Elisa Charters might be this: Determining which of her numerous roles to highlight. Latina Surge: She’s a co-founder and president of the national nonprofit that is teaching Latinas self-empowerment strategies and self-advocacy; and teaching allies what they need to know to help close parity gaps and create opportunities for access. (Latina Surge works with all underserved and underrepresented groups in the spectrum, including men in those groups);
WHYY

New Jersey announces $10 million ‘cannabis equity’ grant for startup companies

Startup companies in New Jersey say the process of opening a cannabis business is challenging, especially in communities negatively impacted by the War on Drugs. Some feel left out because most weed retailers currently approved by the state are large corporations formed outside New Jersey. They also say it’s harder to secure funding and real estate sometimes due to the stigma around cannabis.
southarkansassun.com

New Property Tax Relief Program Comes to the Rescue in a State in America

According to the ANCHOR program in New Jersey, residents may be eligible for financial aid through property tax rebates. ANCHOR, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, is meant to replace the Homestead Rebate Program and offer aid to both homeowners and renters, rather than just homeowners.
trentondaily.com

‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library

When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
NJ Spotlight

NJ receiving $6M to provide high-speed, affordable internet access

Help is on the way to ensure all New Jerseyans stay properly connected. The state is receiving more than $6 million to enable high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs. The funding is made possible through the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative, investing $65 billion to provide affordable, high-speed internet to every American.
92.7 WOBM

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
therealdeal.com

North Jersey vineyard lists for record $18M

A massive New Jersey vineyard has hit the market with the highest asking price in the northwestern part of the state. A 24,000-square-foot home that sits on 125 acres in Holland, near the Pennsylvania border, has been listed for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coldwell Banker Hearthside’s Jackie Hillgrube and Debbie Summer are the listing agents for the property.
R.A. Heim

Many New Jersey residents getting a $500 payment or more from the state

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
thelakewoodscoop.com

EXCLUSIVE: New Jersey Expected To Allow Medicaid Beneficiaries To Remain Enrolled Despite New Federal Law Allowing States To Remove Ineligible People

Despite a law included in the 4,155-page government funding bill approved by Congress on Friday which allows states to start removing ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries for the first rime since the Covid Public Health Emergency was declared, the state of New Jersey is not expected to exercise that option, and will likely wait until the end of the Public Health Emergency before removing people from the program, TLS has learned.
94.5 PST

E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit: Could you get a check?

Some things never seem to change in New Jersey. Garden State residents continue to complain about high property taxes, our sky-high cost of living and getting ripped off by E-ZPass. As New Jersey drivers continue to protest the way the electronic toll collection system operates, and the fines that are...
brooklynsportsworld.com

Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places

Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
New Jersey 101.5

Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job

There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
