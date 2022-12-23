Read full article on original website
GSI Analysis: New Jersey GDP & personal income strong in Q3
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis issued its report on the Gross Domestic Product by State and Personal Income by State for the third quarter of 2022. And there was good news for New Jersey, according to one expert. While real GDP increased in 47 states and the District of...
The Interview Issue: Mitch Livingston, CEO, NJM Insurance Group
Here are two things you may not expect to hear about New Jersey:. No matter how many cars you feel like you’re seeing on the road, we still are leading the region in working from home;. No matter how much you think you’re paying for auto insurance, we have...
The Interview Issue: Barry Ostrowsky, retiring CEO, RWJBarnabas Health
For years, the rallying cry around health care was the need, want, desire to provide insurance to everyone. It would solve so many problems, most said. Barry Ostrowsky, the retiring CEO of RWJBarnabas Health, wasn’t one to agree. Don’t be confused, Ostrowsky certainly favors insurance coverage for all —...
The Interview Issue: Elisa Charters, founder, Latina Surge, Aghua Tech & BEADEI, and board member, NJIT, Feliciano School, Delbarton & Hispanic Chamber
The most challenging part of doing a profile of Elisa Charters might be this: Determining which of her numerous roles to highlight. Latina Surge: She’s a co-founder and president of the national nonprofit that is teaching Latinas self-empowerment strategies and self-advocacy; and teaching allies what they need to know to help close parity gaps and create opportunities for access. (Latina Surge works with all underserved and underrepresented groups in the spectrum, including men in those groups);
New Jersey announces $10 million ‘cannabis equity’ grant for startup companies
Startup companies in New Jersey say the process of opening a cannabis business is challenging, especially in communities negatively impacted by the War on Drugs. Some feel left out because most weed retailers currently approved by the state are large corporations formed outside New Jersey. They also say it’s harder to secure funding and real estate sometimes due to the stigma around cannabis.
Driving on Turnpike, Parkway to get more expensive in new year
On Jan. 1, 2023, tolls will climb 3% on the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike. The post Driving on Turnpike, Parkway to get more expensive in new year appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Property Tax Relief Program Comes to the Rescue in a State in America
According to the ANCHOR program in New Jersey, residents may be eligible for financial aid through property tax rebates. ANCHOR, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, is meant to replace the Homestead Rebate Program and offer aid to both homeowners and renters, rather than just homeowners.
NJ Leaders Extend Deadline for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Benefit Program Until Jan. 31, 2023
When New Jersey Democrats included a new property tax benefit program in this year's budget, they said it would make the state more affordable for homeowners and renters, alike. Now some in Trenton say getting millions of people to apply for tax relief can be quite the challenge. From the...
New Jersey ranks among Top 3 best school systems in U.S.
Turns out, people born and raised in the Garden State are pretty smart. Well, at least we have all the tools to be. People LOVE to hate on New Jersey, do they not? Anyone who resides within the Garden State knows that statement to be true. The one thing people can't criticize, though, is New Jersey's education system.
‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library
When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
NJ receiving $6M to provide high-speed, affordable internet access
Help is on the way to ensure all New Jerseyans stay properly connected. The state is receiving more than $6 million to enable high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs. The funding is made possible through the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative, investing $65 billion to provide affordable, high-speed internet to every American.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
North Jersey vineyard lists for record $18M
A massive New Jersey vineyard has hit the market with the highest asking price in the northwestern part of the state. A 24,000-square-foot home that sits on 125 acres in Holland, near the Pennsylvania border, has been listed for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coldwell Banker Hearthside’s Jackie Hillgrube and Debbie Summer are the listing agents for the property.
Many New Jersey residents getting a $500 payment or more from the state
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
EXCLUSIVE: New Jersey Expected To Allow Medicaid Beneficiaries To Remain Enrolled Despite New Federal Law Allowing States To Remove Ineligible People
Despite a law included in the 4,155-page government funding bill approved by Congress on Friday which allows states to start removing ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries for the first rime since the Covid Public Health Emergency was declared, the state of New Jersey is not expected to exercise that option, and will likely wait until the end of the Public Health Emergency before removing people from the program, TLS has learned.
E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit: Could you get a check?
Some things never seem to change in New Jersey. Garden State residents continue to complain about high property taxes, our sky-high cost of living and getting ripped off by E-ZPass. As New Jersey drivers continue to protest the way the electronic toll collection system operates, and the fines that are...
More people still leaving N.J. than moving in. But exodus has slowed.
The number of people who moved out of New Jersey continues to outpace those relocating to the Garden State, but the spread between those numbers reached a decade low last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Between July 2020 and July 2021, the net loss of residents to relocations...
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job
There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
