Tim Allen discusses behind-the-scenes of creating The Santa Clauses: ‘It was startling’

Tim Allen p raised the “startling” work of those who worked behind-the-scenes of the new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.

Allen reprised his role of Santa and Scott Calvin from The Santa Clause movie franchise that began in 1994 and was an executive producer for the streaming series. He noted the importance of the series answering longtime questions regarding what happened to the previous Santa and whether there were other Mrs. Clauses.

“The writers listened and came up with some really beautiful ideas,” Allen told Press & Guide . “It ends this question about the Clauses. It had to readjust, answer some questions, point towards the future, entertain kids and families.”

TIM ALLEN’S THE SANTA CLAUSES SERIES RENEWED FOR SECOND SEASON



Allen admitted that “it’s not rocket science,” but said it was amazing to see the show come together.

“By the time [the writers] finished the script, [the crew] had very little time to [create] costumes for all the elves and the sets,” Allen said. “It was like a war zone the way the crew worked to get it to look like it does. It was startling how beautiful this thing looked, given how little time we were given to do this.”

Allen also called the significance of his role as Santa “overwhelming.”

“It’s overwhelming for the comedian in me that’s a smarta** because I like to make jokes,” Allen said. “Eventually, the weight of the cloak, if you will … you have to give it its due.”

“The reason I say that is there were times, certainly this one, when I walked onto the set in full regalia,” he continued. “The crew got very quiet. There was no doubt that costume and the way they presented it affects people. It has very little to do with me. I honor it. I become that guy — it becomes organic. In the suit, I think I’m a better actor than out of it.”

The Santa Clauses has been renewed for a second season amid high audience demand that is 16.23 times more than the average show, a number that only 2.7% of broadcast and streaming movies can boast, according to Parrot Analytics.