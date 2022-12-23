"One of the masterminds behind the foiled attempt to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.Adam Fox was convicted after officials said he was responsible for encouraging recruits to kidnap Whitmer, blow up a bridge, and kill those who tried to interfere. The abduction never came to fruition, and Whitmer was not harmed. The FBI infiltrated the group and worked to disband it by the fall of 2020 before the election. However, the government argued the group was very serious about its plan, conducting training sessions with weapons in Michigan and Wisconsin, and staking out...

