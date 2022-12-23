Read full article on original website
Two Americans arrested for smuggling Mexican migrants
Two U.S. citizens were arrested after a vehicle stop for smuggling a group of migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief John R. Modlin.
Supreme Court orders Title 42 border restrictions to remain in effect
WASHINGTON — In a ruling issued Tuesday afternoon, the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay that keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely. The ruling extends a stay issued by Chief Justice John Roberts last week and maintains the stay until justices decide the case, which will be argued in February.
Leader in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Sentenced
"One of the masterminds behind the foiled attempt to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.Adam Fox was convicted after officials said he was responsible for encouraging recruits to kidnap Whitmer, blow up a bridge, and kill those who tried to interfere. The abduction never came to fruition, and Whitmer was not harmed. The FBI infiltrated the group and worked to disband it by the fall of 2020 before the election. However, the government argued the group was very serious about its plan, conducting training sessions with weapons in Michigan and Wisconsin, and staking out...
Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths. The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last...
Pakistan arrests suspects linked to bombing in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities arrested five people suspected of involvement in last week's suicide car bombing that killed a police officer in the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan's interior minister said Tuesday. Rana Sanaullah Khan made the announcement on Twitter, saying the detainees included the suicide bomber's handler. He said...
Russian sausage tycoon dies after falling from hotel in India
Pavel Antov, a Russian lawmaker and businessman who made his fortune in the sausage industry, died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room while on vacation in India - the latest Russian businessman to die under mysterious circumstances this year. Antov was found dead outside a hotel...
Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were...
