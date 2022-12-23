ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4 IBEW Local 98 workers plead guilty to federal charges in Philadelphia

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtHxM_0jsUTo4Z00

Four IBEW Local 98 employees have pleaded guilty to federal charges of using union assets for personal use.

All four were indicted with union boss John Dougherty.

Michael Neill, Marita Crawford, Niko Rodriguez, and Brian Fiocca faced various charges, including embezzlement and wire fraud.

All four are residents of Philadelphia.

Dougherty maintains his innocence and is set to stand trial in January.

Dougherty resigned as union boss in November 2021, after a conviction in a separate corruption trial .

According to the U.S. Attorney's office:

Neill, 56, served as the Training Director of Local 98's Apprentice Training Fund. He pleaded guilty to four counts of embezzlement of labor union assets, one count of theft from a union employee benefit plan, and one count of making and subscribing to a false federal income tax return. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7, 2023.

Crawford, 53, served as Local 98's Political Director. She pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud, the object of which was to obtain money and property from Local 98 by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises. She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4, 2023.

Rodriguez, 31, was employed by Local 98's Apprentice Training Fund and by Local 98. He pleaded guilty to six counts of embezzlement of labor union assets. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4, 2023.

Fiocca , 31, was employed by Local 98 as an office employee. He pleaded guilty to six counts of embezzlement of labor union assets. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6, 2023.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthEast Times

Man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at Tacony homes

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Jason Mattis, 49, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device, charges that stem from three incidents that occurred in June and July in Tacony. Mattis made his initial appearance in federal court on Dec. 15 and was ordered detained pending further proceedings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Victim of crash involving Roxborough HS shooting suspect speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Roxborough High School shooting suspects is expected to be sentenced next month in connection with a separate deadly incident. The victim is only sharing her story with CBS3.Gina Campbell never got to meet her unborn baby after a driver crashed into her while she was on a work break in North Philadelphia."I heard my co-worker scream, 'Gina, are you OK, are you OK?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, what's going on?"The crash critically injured the woman and killed her baby.Eyewitness News was there along North Broad Street back in July 2020. That's when police said a man drag...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two teenagers arrested, charged in connection with drug, firearm offenses in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Atlantic City arrested two teenagers in connection with selling drugs at a business on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue on Thursday night. 18-year-old Quadir Cooper and an unidentified 15-year-old were arrested and charged, police say.Authorities say local business owners called Atlantic City police about drug activity in the area. An officer followed the complaint and searched the particular business. That is when he found Cooper and the 15-year-old "engaging in narcotics transactions."Both men tried to run away but were quickly detained.The officer searched the business and found a "defaced handgun and suspected crack cocaine." The gun was loaded with hollow point ammunition. New Jersey holds specific laws for the possession of such ammunition.Cooper and the 15-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City were charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of drugs and other related charges.Authorities say that Cooper remains at Atlantic County Justice Facility while the juvenile is at Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center. 
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death on staircase of home in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death in side a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood on Monday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Clifford Street for reports of a shooting. Police found a 57-year-old man shot multiple times...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
129K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy