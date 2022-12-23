Read full article on original website
Sallieblue
3d ago
Oh my goodness! Poor Lisa will have to now take those plastic lips and go find another sugar daddy or she won’t make it!!!Gold diggers forget that there are younger gold diggers out there too!!! 🤣🤣Little lady done got your man!🤣🤣😆 boo Hoo!!! 🤣🤣✔️
Reply
4
LA Butler
4d ago
Lisa has acted like a brat FOR YEARS n I find it hilarious that the rug is being pulled out from under her. All she cared about was her hair clothes n glam squad
Reply
3
Related
Lenny Hochstein Claims That Real Housewives Of Miami Producers Edited The Hot Mic Scene To Make Lisa Hochstein Look Innocent
Real Housewives of Miami is constantly proving why their cast is one of the best ever to do it, and today is no different. The divorce drama surrounding Dr. Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein is sad. Mainly for the kids who will have to one day watch back how their father treated their mother on […] The post Lenny Hochstein Claims That Real Housewives Of Miami Producers Edited The Hot Mic Scene To Make Lisa Hochstein Look Innocent appeared first on Reality Tea.
Why Did ‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose’s Husband Justin Lose His Job? Details on His Firing
The real deal. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose has given more details on her husband, Justin Rose, and his firing after it was revealed during the show's third season. Amid...
wonderwall.com
'Real Housewives' affair scandals
The "Real Housewives" franchises have served up their fair share of drama over the years, but nothing helps the ratings soar like a cheating scandal. Bravo viewers have seen lengthy marriages come to an end before their eyes. The most recent example? Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein's union. The Miami-based reality stars seemed to have the perfect marriage, but that came crashing down in May 2022 when Lenny publicly announced their split — the same month the plastic surgeon was accused of cheating on his wife of 12 years with Katharina Mazepa, a model 30 years his junior. Lenny insisted to Page Six that he didn't start seeing Katharina "until after the decision was made to get divorced" but Lisa maintained she was "blindsided" by Lenny. "Unfortunately, this is a case of a man lying to two women at the same time," she told Page Six. She and Lenny struggled before all this too: Lisa admitted in 2021 that they nearly split after he had an emotional affair before their two children were born.
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
Bravo Shows That Were Axed And Left Us Hanging
There is nothing more irritating than finding a new show to love and getting invested in a fresh cast of fabulously interesting people. Then once you are nice and dedicated, yearning for more, Bravo yanks it from production. It happens whether we like it or not, and there are several shows with fans who continue […] The post Bravo Shows That Were Axed And Left Us Hanging appeared first on Reality Tea.
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Sumit Is ‘Shocked’ When Jenny Tells His Family They’re Moving To America
Jenny’s daughter, Christina, is the first to speak when Jenny and Sumit’s families sit down to talk in this EXCLUSIVE look at the December 4 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Christina acknowledges that Sumit loves his family “very much,” but she wants them to feel the same way about Jenny.
Cheating Rumors Erupt in Real Housewives of Potomac's Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating rumors aimed at several of the ladies.
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot
Social media has benefited no community greater than reality TV fans. Instead of having your favorite cast disappearing between seasons, we get all the daily drama. Instant gratification included. So after a few slow weeks from the Vanderpump Rules cast, a little S0-Cal conflict was in order. And after all the recent cast breakups, including Tom […] The post Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Soon-To-Be Sentenced Jen Shah Accuses 'RHOSLC' Costar Whitney Rose Of Having Ties To Capitol Rioter, Ignites WAR With Lisa Barlow
Jen Shah is awaiting her prison sentence for pleading guilty to wire fraud, but she still has time to drag her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Whitney Rose — talk about priorities! Shah went in on Whitney, accusing her of having ties to one of the January 6, 2021 capitol rioters; however, Lisa Barlow reminded fans that Jen's hands aren't clean, and she brought the receipts to prove it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Instead of soaking up her last memories at home before being sentenced, which will ironically take place on January 6, Shah took to social media to unload...
Real Housewives Of Potomac Fans Slammed Robyn Dixon After She Clashed With Wendy Osefo
Real Housewives of Potomac is one of my favorite franchises. This season, Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon are fighting again. And Mia Thornton is in the middle of the drama. In February 2022, Mia shared via Instagram that she needed to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center for testing. “I’ve been in and out of […] The post Real Housewives Of Potomac Fans Slammed Robyn Dixon After She Clashed With Wendy Osefo appeared first on Reality Tea.
General Hospital’s Sonya Eddy shared heartbreaking last posts about her late father weeks before her death at 55
GENERAL Hospital's Sonya Eddy shared a tragic post about her late father just weeks before her untimely death at 55. The late actress wrote: "Miss you every day," in the now-heartbreaking Instagram caption before close friend Octavia Spencer confirmed her passing on Tuesday. "I was thinking abt our trip to...
Rumored Couple Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted In West Hollywood Together
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are the latest A-listers to have dating rumors swirling about them.
bravotv.com
Josh Flagg Makes a Huge Career Announcement — and It Has Nothing to Do with Real Estate
Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of Josh Flagg's life. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent revealed that he's going to be acting in a soap opera next year, and, as it turns out, the role wasn't as hard of a sell as you might think.
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
Brock Davies Calls Scheana Shay’s Nagging An “Obstacle” In Their Marriage
No marriage is perfect — especially those that blossom on reality TV, but Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are trying their best. Season 9 of VPR officially introduced us to Scheana’s new beau. Over the summer, they tied the knot in a storybook wedding we’ll see unfold on Season 10 of the […] The post Brock Davies Calls Scheana Shay’s Nagging An “Obstacle” In Their Marriage appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks
Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
The Hollywood Gossip
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1076M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5