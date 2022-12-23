Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
ktalnews.com
Santa keeps it cold for Chrismas, warmer next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a cold Christmas morning and a chilly Christmas afternoon. We will finally shake this Arctic air early next week, with warmer temperatures and a chance of rain and storms returning during the week. Near record low temperatures tonight into Christmas morning: Temperatures...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect
Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory …. Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on...
KSLA
ArkLaTexans vent about water woes
(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
KSLA
First responder and a whimsical detour lead to unexpected Christmas miracle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It was just Thursday that temperatures in the ArkLaTex went from 50 degrees to below 20 all in the same day. That’s also when a first responder and a whimsical detour led to an unexpected Christmas miracle. Craig Menefee, with Shreveport’s Fire Department, was...
ktalnews.com
More water on way to Mansfield as system recovers from deep freeze
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More bottled water is on the way to Mansfield as the city continues to recover from widespread leaks and low-pressure issues since a deep freeze hit water systems hard on Friday. De Soto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson says another 20 or so pallets of water...
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
KSLA
Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in the parish. The Caddo OHSEP has secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water has been delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it is being distributed. Water will be available for pickup until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 (while supplies last). Each vehicle will be given one case of water. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
Cedar Grove home heavily damaged in early morning fire
A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. Cedar Grove home heavily damaged in early morning …. A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. Warmer...
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
KSLA
Home in Shreveport destroyed by fire on day after Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport was destroyed in an early morning fire the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane between Wyngate Boulevard and Pine Tree Drive. It was around 3:15 a.m. The home was destroyed by the blaze.
KTBS
Water system woes in Shreveport continue after winter blast
SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure. Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston. The problems...
KTBS
Mayor: Mansfield water could be restored overnight; parish offices closed Tuesday
MANSFIELD, La. -- Most government offices will be closed in Mansfield Tuesday as the city of Mansfield has been without water since Friday. According to an update posted earlier today, the water plant, which is located on the upper end of Toledo Bend, was taken out of service this morning after days of continued problems. A larger pump was needed to increase volume and pressurize lines.
ktalnews.com
Advisories for some Red River, Claiborne Parish water systems
(KTAL/KMSS) – Some customers in Red River and Claiborne Parishes are without water and/or under boil advisories on Christmas night after below-freezing temperatures caused Northwest Louisiana water systems to experience problems. Hickory Grove Water System, Red River Parish. Hickory Grove Water System customers in Red River Parish will be...
KTBS
Boil advisory in Claiborne Parish
HOMER, La. - The Central Claiborne Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system: Hwy 2 East of Airport Loop Rd, All Lake Roads East of Airport Loop Rd, ALL of the Roads in the Forest Grove Rd, Kidd Rd, Chat Loop, Sand Rd and Hwy 9 of our distribution area.
Urgent! Severe Cold Weather Watches Issued For Shreveport
Today is the Winter Solstice for 2022. Simply put, that means it is the first day of Winter, and it looks to be coming in with a vengeance. In advance of the extremely low temperatures expected in the coming forty eight hours, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued statements regarding the temperatures that urge residents to prepare now.
KTBS
System-wide boil advisory issued in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a system-wide boil advisory, effective immediately. This advisory impacts all customers of the City of Shreveport water system. Due to the hard freeze, there are some water main breaks and a substantial number of private service line blowouts across...
KTBS
Boil advisory issued in Coushatta
COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
KTBS
Free bottled water being distributed to families in need
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed.
q973radio.com
Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
KTBS
Low water pressure in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
Comments / 0