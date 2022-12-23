Read full article on original website
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Water resources crews have repaired and continue to work on water line breaks following water outages in Buncombe County. Officials said crews have been working around the clock since Saturday to identify and repair broken lines in the public infrastructure. The Asheville Airport said portable toilets are to be delivered Tuesday […]
FOX Carolina
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - People across the city of Asheville are without water Tuesday after officials said extremely cold temperatures caused water line breaks and an outage at a water production facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with water pressure, lack of water or discolored water began on Dec....
WLOS.com
'Hoochie Hut,' bears, gas prices: These are the posts that had you talking in 2022
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas prices, cell service, salacious signs -- 2022 had plenty of local stories that got folks talking on social media. Here are our top 10 most viral stories of the year. --- 10. Fire closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway near Pisgah Inn. This April...
WLOS.com
Asheville water woes: Thousands without water and no estimated time of restoration
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville is recommending customers in the southern portion of the water district boil their water after extremely cold temperatures caused multiple issues with the system. Officials say water line breaks have also caused a loss of pressure. There is no confirmation of...
WLOS.com
City-wide water issue forces closure of airport facilities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water woes in the city of Asheville's southern district are impacting homes, businesses and travelers across the region. At the Asheville Regional Airport, bathrooms were closed Tuesday morning after issues with extremely low water pressure. The low water pressure also means restaurants at the airport...
WLOS.com
Multiple departments respond to fire at Henderson County farm retail outlet
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators in Edneyville are looking into a fire that happened Monday at the Twisted Apple, an organic farm retail outlet in Henderson County. According to Edneyville Fire & Rescue, a fire broke out in the back of the 10,000 square foot building just before...
Driverless vehicle kills pedestrian in Greenville Co.
Driverless vehicle in motion kills pedestrian in Greenville Co.
WLOS.com
Code Purple extended through Tuesday. Here's where to find shelter
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Code Purple has been extended through Tuesday night for Asheville and Buncombe County as frigid air lingers across the mountains. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect through Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Buncombe County
WLOS.com
'A bad Hallmark movie:' Father tweets effort to get home by Christmas amid travel woes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since Wednesday, Dec. 21, more than 17,000 flights have been canceled due to winter weather. Among the millions of travelers who became stranded were political analyst Chris Cooper and his 9-year-old son after they went on a skiing trip to Montana. "This is what happens...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Chase across multiple counties ends along I-85
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens City Police Department said a suspect led officers on a chase into Anderson County on Monday afternoon. Officers said they first tried to stop the suspect when they spotted him and recognized him as a habitual traffic offender. However, he refused to stop, and officers began to follow.
WLOS.com
City asks customers to conserve water amid extreme weather, high demand
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville asks water customers to conserve or delay unnecessary water use for the next 24-48 hours. An alert was sent out on Monday, Dec. 26, after days of bitter cold. The alert said low temperatures and high water demand has strained the city's water distribution system. The request aims to prevent "low or no water pressure for all customers."
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County deputy involved in crash, dispatcher say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash. That's according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said the crash happened at about 7:27 p.m. Sunday, on Cedar Lane Road. Dispatcher said the condition of the deputy was unknown at the time. WYFF News...
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville businesses close after water pipes break; Fire crews offer tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Temperatures on Monday rose a little above the sub-freezing lows they hit over the weekend, but the problems the record-cold weather brought continue. In downtown Greenville, several businesses were closed as they appeared to be dealing with the aftermath of a broken water pipe. Byrd's Famous...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg is the county seat of Spartanburg County in South Carolina. It has a municipal population of 38,732 as of the 2020 Census, making it the state's 11th-largest city. According to U.S. News & World Report, Spartanburg is the 24th best place to live in the United States in 2021-2022.
FOX Carolina
Argument over air pump leads to shots fired in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers responded to a QuikTrip Monday evening after an argument reportedly led to gunshots. Officers said they responded to a QuikTrip along W Wade Hampton Boulevard after someone reported gunshots at around 6:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the people involved in the disturbance and secured the area.
bpr.org
WNC bundles up as Arctic weather settles in for the holiday weekend.
Spigot covers, hand warmers and bags of ice melt were added to holiday shopping lists across Western North Carolina as the Arctic blast settled into the region and temperatures plunged and gusty winds whipped. A steady stream of customers came through the Ace Hardware on Fairview Road in Asheville. Barry Dean and his five-year-old son waited patiently for a propane tank refill. “We’ve heard the wind warnings and I’m worried about losing power,” said Dean. “We have a small propane heater, probably won’t help much, but we’re looking at single digits tonight and with the wind chill factored in, who knows how cold it will feel, so it’s better than nothing.” Find the latest forecast and advisories from the National Weather service here.
WLOS.com
Henderson County Habitat for Humanity helps Ukrainian family build new home and future
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The end of December is typically the time of year many of us look back and count our blessings. One Henderson County family is doing just that with help from an organization that's been empowering them throughout 2022. In this Carolina Moment, News 13 discovered...
FOX Carolina
Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
