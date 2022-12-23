ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations, including in El Paso

The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the most affected. Of the 2,890 flight cancellations in the U.S. early Tuesday, 2,522 were called off by Southwest, according to the tracking website FlightAware. A Southwest spokesman says cancellations snowballed as the storm moved from the eastern to the western U.S., leaving flight crews and planes out of place.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fan Fiesta event moved to Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso LIVE was cancelled due to the humanitarian efforts that are currently being held in the El Paso Convention Center, the Sun Bowl Association is now hosting the Battle of the Bands and other events from the Fan Fiesta at Freedom Crossing beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Cancellations, delays cause some travelers to spend Christmas at airport

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Flight cancellations and delays continued at several airports across the country Saturday following the cold weather that moved through over the weekend. The El Paso International Airport also reported some cancellations and delays today, according to the airport's website. A migrant from Nicaragua told...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

College teams to play at 89th annual Sun Bowl arrive in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The college football teams set to play at the 89th annual Sun Bowl are arriving in El Paso. On Christmas Day, the Pittsburgh arrived at the El Paso International airport. Tony The Tiger was there to welcome them to the Sun City as the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a shooting in the 12200 block of Kira Christel Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Monday. A man was found dead on the scene when officers arrived, Adrian Cisneros, spokesman for El Paso Police Department said. One man and one...
EL PASO, TX

