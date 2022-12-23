Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations, including in El Paso
The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the most affected. Of the 2,890 flight cancellations in the U.S. early Tuesday, 2,522 were called off by Southwest, according to the tracking website FlightAware. A Southwest spokesman says cancellations snowballed as the storm moved from the eastern to the western U.S., leaving flight crews and planes out of place.
KFOX 14
Fan Fiesta event moved to Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso LIVE was cancelled due to the humanitarian efforts that are currently being held in the El Paso Convention Center, the Sun Bowl Association is now hosting the Battle of the Bands and other events from the Fan Fiesta at Freedom Crossing beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
KFOX 14
Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
KFOX 14
Police investigate death on Kern Place neighborhood on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Crimes Against Persons were on the scene to investigate a death and one injured person on El Paso's westside, according to a release by the police department. Police responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. Monday evening of a suspicious...
KFOX 14
Cancellations, delays cause some travelers to spend Christmas at airport
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Flight cancellations and delays continued at several airports across the country Saturday following the cold weather that moved through over the weekend. The El Paso International Airport also reported some cancellations and delays today, according to the airport's website. A migrant from Nicaragua told...
KFOX 14
College teams to play at 89th annual Sun Bowl arrive in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The college football teams set to play at the 89th annual Sun Bowl are arriving in El Paso. On Christmas Day, the Pittsburgh arrived at the El Paso International airport. Tony The Tiger was there to welcome them to the Sun City as the...
KFOX 14
Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
KFOX 14
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a shooting in the 12200 block of Kira Christel Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Monday. A man was found dead on the scene when officers arrived, Adrian Cisneros, spokesman for El Paso Police Department said. One man and one...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD vacant schools to houses migrants to open Friday, next week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District will use two of its vacant schools to help the city of El Paso house migrants. El Paso is working with the city to shelter migrants after the El Paso Mayor declared a state of emergency on Saturday. To...
KFOX 14
3 cats die after apartment complex fire in south-central El Paso on Christmas Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire officials confirmed three cats died after a fire at an apartment complex fire in south-central El Paso on Christmas Day. The fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue. Three cats and a dog were...
KFOX 14
Most businesses closed during Christmas but one restaurant kept their doors open
EL PASO, T.X. — The owner of Love Pho, Tracy Fay, said there was such a high demand for their food when they closed during previous holidays, like Thanksgiving that they decided to stay open on Christmas. "Open for us and open for the customer too because we have...
