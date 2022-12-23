ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXPOE_0jsUSG4w00

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday.

Thousands of Eversource, United Illuminating customers expected to lose power amid storm

See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBk4D_0jsUSG4w00
    Flooding in Mystic | Courtesy Rick Whittle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDymJ_0jsUSG4w00
    Flooding in Mystic | Courtesy Rick Whittle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoFWv_0jsUSG4w00
    Flooding in Mystic | Courtesy Rick Whittle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCcj0_0jsUSG4w00
    Flooding in Mystic | Courtesy Rick Whittle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLY2z_0jsUSG4w00
    Flooding in Mystic | Courtesy Rick Whittle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5WVv_0jsUSG4w00
    Flooding in Fairfield | Courtesy Fairfield Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNwjt_0jsUSG4w00
    Seaside Park in Waterford | Courtesy Jim McGovern
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qt43O_0jsUSG4w00
    Seaside Park in Waterford | Courtesy Jim McGovern
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxV5A_0jsUSG4w00
    Seaside Park in Waterford | Courtesy Jim McGovern
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoHNE_0jsUSG4w00
    Storm damage in Waterbury | Courtesy Mike Masciadrelli
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3622Yf_0jsUSG4w00
    Fallen trees in Waterbury | Courtesy Mike Masciadrelli
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hk0Wz_0jsUSG4w00
    Fallen trees in Waterbury | Courtesy Mike Masciadrelli

A house on Highland Lake in Winsted was damaged after a tree fell into the home on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U19cJ_0jsUSG4w00
Courtesy of News 8 viewer Jordan Moore.

Large waves crept up across the Connecticut shoreline on Friday.

The Christmas tree at the River Museum in Essex blew over Friday morning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hmesg_0jsUSG4w00
    Fallen Christmas tree in Essex | Courtesy Sarah Cody
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5fy7_0jsUSG4w00
    Fallen Christmas tree in Essex | Courtesy Sarah Cody
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lECYd_0jsUSG4w00
    Fallen Christmas tree in Essex | Courtesy Sarah Cody

Additionally, the Oakdale Theater music venue in Wallingford suffered damage to its roof; police responded to the facility after debris began blowing into nearby properties.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bhqug_0jsUSG4w00
    Oakdale Theater’s damaged roof | Courtesy Ashley Baylor
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119uyJ_0jsUSG4w00
    Oakdale Theater’s damaged roof | Courtesy Ashley Baylor
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cygCu_0jsUSG4w00
    Oakdale Theater’s damaged roof | Courtesy Ashley Baylor
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOQtB_0jsUSG4w00
    Oakdale Theater’s damaged roof | Courtesy Ashley Baylor

On Route 81 in Killingworth, a fallen tree disrupts the roadway. Check out this video provided by News 8 photographer George Roelofsen:

These videos were captured by a viewer in Burlington, showing a fallen tree caused by the storm:

Flooding in East Haven was captured on video by Jennifer Chiappone.

How does it look in your area? Send us photos of the damage you’re seeing by clicking here.

Comments / 4

