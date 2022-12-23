PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday.Thousands of Eversource, United Illuminating customers expected to lose power amid storm
See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury.
A house on Highland Lake in Winsted was damaged after a tree fell into the home on Friday.
Large waves crept up across the Connecticut shoreline on Friday.
The Christmas tree at the River Museum in Essex blew over Friday morning.
Additionally, the Oakdale Theater music venue in Wallingford suffered damage to its roof; police responded to the facility after debris began blowing into nearby properties.
On Route 81 in Killingworth, a fallen tree disrupts the roadway. Check out this video provided by News 8 photographer George Roelofsen:
These videos were captured by a viewer in Burlington, showing a fallen tree caused by the storm:
Flooding in East Haven was captured on video by Jennifer Chiappone.
How does it look in your area? Send us photos of the damage you’re seeing by clicking here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 4