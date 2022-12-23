PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday.

See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury.

Flooding in Mystic | Courtesy Rick Whittle

Flooding in Mystic | Courtesy Rick Whittle

Flooding in Mystic | Courtesy Rick Whittle

Flooding in Mystic | Courtesy Rick Whittle

Flooding in Mystic | Courtesy Rick Whittle

Flooding in Fairfield | Courtesy Fairfield Fire Department

Seaside Park in Waterford | Courtesy Jim McGovern

Seaside Park in Waterford | Courtesy Jim McGovern

Seaside Park in Waterford | Courtesy Jim McGovern

Storm damage in Waterbury | Courtesy Mike Masciadrelli

Fallen trees in Waterbury | Courtesy Mike Masciadrelli

Fallen trees in Waterbury | Courtesy Mike Masciadrelli

A house on Highland Lake in Winsted was damaged after a tree fell into the home on Friday.

Courtesy of News 8 viewer Jordan Moore.

Large waves crept up across the Connecticut shoreline on Friday.

The Christmas tree at the River Museum in Essex blew over Friday morning.

Fallen Christmas tree in Essex | Courtesy Sarah Cody

Fallen Christmas tree in Essex | Courtesy Sarah Cody

Fallen Christmas tree in Essex | Courtesy Sarah Cody

Additionally, the Oakdale Theater music venue in Wallingford suffered damage to its roof; police responded to the facility after debris began blowing into nearby properties.

Oakdale Theater’s damaged roof | Courtesy Ashley Baylor

Oakdale Theater’s damaged roof | Courtesy Ashley Baylor

Oakdale Theater’s damaged roof | Courtesy Ashley Baylor

Oakdale Theater’s damaged roof | Courtesy Ashley Baylor

On Route 81 in Killingworth, a fallen tree disrupts the roadway. Check out this video provided by News 8 photographer George Roelofsen:

These videos were captured by a viewer in Burlington, showing a fallen tree caused by the storm:

Flooding in East Haven was captured on video by Jennifer Chiappone.

How does it look in your area? Send us photos of the damage you’re seeing by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.