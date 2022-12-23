Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Group Offers Tips on How to Tell If Ice Is Safe
Every winter, we hear harrowing tales of someone who has fallen through ice that wasn't frozen solid enough to support their weight. Being submerged in ice-cold water when the air temperature is near or below freezing is never good. It's something you want to avoid at all costs. So how...
Thousands without power as temperatures begin to fall
(WJAR) — Thousands of homes and businesses remained without power Friday night after a storm blew through Southern New England with heavy rain and strong winds. Rhode Island Energy reported that about 4,453 customers were without power as of 11:46 p.m. Eversource reported 9,285 customers affected in its Eastern...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Healey and Driscoll to Hold Pre-Inaugural Event in Taunton
Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll are coming to Taunton. The duo will be formally sworn into office as the Commonwealth's first all-female-led gubernatorial administration on January 5 at TD Garden in Boston. The location for the event and the title, "Moving the Ball Forward," is a...
Massachusetts Governor Baker Says ‘Thank You’ to the SouthCoast
In January, Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will transfer power to the incoming Healey-Driscoll Administration. It's the changing of the guard for the Baker Administration that has been in office for the past eight years. Governor Baker phoned in to WBSM this morning to express his gratitude,...
Auchincloss Looks Back on Productive Year in Congress
Congressman Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) recently made an on-air appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight to wrap up the second year of his first term in the House of Representatives. Auchincloss represents the Massachusetts 4th Congressional District, which covers Fall River and the western half of the SouthCoast, travels up to Attleboro,...
