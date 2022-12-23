ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands without power as temperatures begin to fall

(WJAR) — Thousands of homes and businesses remained without power Friday night after a storm blew through Southern New England with heavy rain and strong winds. Rhode Island Energy reported that about 4,453 customers were without power as of 11:46 p.m. Eversource reported 9,285 customers affected in its Eastern...
Healey and Driscoll to Hold Pre-Inaugural Event in Taunton

Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll are coming to Taunton. The duo will be formally sworn into office as the Commonwealth's first all-female-led gubernatorial administration on January 5 at TD Garden in Boston. The location for the event and the title, "Moving the Ball Forward," is a...
Auchincloss Looks Back on Productive Year in Congress

Congressman Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) recently made an on-air appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight to wrap up the second year of his first term in the House of Representatives. Auchincloss represents the Massachusetts 4th Congressional District, which covers Fall River and the western half of the SouthCoast, travels up to Attleboro,...
