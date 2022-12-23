ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica

By Sawdah Bhaimiya
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMSQe_0jsUR7BR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIdre_0jsUR7BR00
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty

  • Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle the Cambridge Analytica privacy lawsuit.
  • The suit was filed in 2018 and accused Facebook of illegally sharing user data with the firm.
  • Meta agreed to settle in August and a month later, Mark Zuckerberg was called to a deposition.

Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of illegally sharing user data with a political consulting firm.

The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action and the most Facebook has ever paid to resolve a private class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said in a court filing on Thursday.

The class-action lawsuit was originally filed in 2018 by Facebook users in California. It came after Facebook revealed it had exposed the data of 87 million users to Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica gathered personal information about millions of Facebook users through an external app in 2015. Users took a personality quiz that pulled data from them and their friend's profiles.

Details included their locations and pages they liked, helping the firm to build a psychological profile of users.

Donald Trump's presidential campaign worked with Cambridge Analytica staffers in 2016, per reports.

Facebook was hit with a $5 billion fine in 2019 by the Federal Trade Commission over the scandal. The tech company had been accused of violating a 2012 agreement with the commission in which it promised not to give third parties access to user data without consent.

Facebook has tightened its policies since the case and stopped giving third parties access to data about users through friends, the court filing said.

Meta agreed to settle the lawsuit in August and a month later Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was called to a six-hour deposition about Cambridge Analytica.

"We pursued a settlement as it's in the best interest of our community and shareholders," A spokesperson at Meta said to Insider. "Over the last three years we revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program. We look forward to continuing to build services people love and trust with privacy at the forefront."

Lawyers for the plaintiffs told Insider they could not respond further beyond what was in their press release.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 17

Scdall
3d ago

that's just a drop in the bucket from the amount of money they made off of it they're not hurting! and the only people getting rich are the attorneys

Reply
2
Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Equifax Data Breach Settlement of $20,000 per Victim

In the year 2017, Equifax experienced a massive data breach leading to the leak of social security numbers, DOBs, addresses, contact info, and other details of nearly 150 million people. The data leak was investigated and the financial service offering firm stated it was ready to offer a one-year free credit monitoring service to all the victims.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

797K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy