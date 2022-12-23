ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Extraordinary pressure’: NHS’ top children’s doctor warns of unprecedented 10-hour A&E waits

By Rebecca Thomas
 4 days ago

Children ’s health services are facing their busiest winter ever with never-before-seen A&E waits and hospital beds across the country full, the NHS ’s most senior children’s doctor has warned.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent , Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said some children were waiting up to 10 hours to be seen by an emergency care doctor.

She said: “That is something that in the children’s services is quite remarkable. I don’t remember ever having heard about children having to wait that long to be seen in an emergency department [before] So yes, this system is under really extraordinary pressure.”

“Certainly my colleagues around the country, we’re ready to rise to the challenge, but I think when you’re seeing the kinds of levels of demand, and you recognise how long the waiting times are in A&E, and how difficult it might be for families to access appointments within primary care and so on, there is a kind of gnawing nervousness about children who may have serious evolving conditions that are related to Strep A or other viruses not being seen in a timely way.”

Dr Kingdon’s warning comes as the NHS is battling a surge in winter viruses, which has created particularly high levels of demand for children’s services as nurses and ambulance staff strike, with fresh action planned in the new year.

In the first two weeks week of December, an average of just 30 paediatric intensive care beds were available each day for the entire country.

Data also showed hundreds of children’s beds were closed to new admission due to cases of respiratory viruses.

Calls to NHS 111 services, in the wake of the Strep A outbreak have skyrocketed, according to clinicians, and NHS data showed that close to 50 per cent of calls were abandoned in the second week of December.

The RCPCH president said this winter was harder than previous years and a wave of Strep A infections had unusually hit at a time when respiratory bugs are usually at their highest.

Dr Kingdon said in terms of the number of care beds compared to the population, the UK rank’s poorly against the rest of Europe.

She said: “I think, in a winter like this, it’s quite obvious to see that. So we’ve got 12.7 million children in this country, and just over 300, paediatric intensive care beds. So you know, there have been days in the last six weeks where close to 100 per cent, all those beds are filled.”

“So that speaks to the, to the fragility of the system, that when you come when you arrive in a very difficult winter, that actually you can very, very quickly fill up every single critical care bed in the country. That means a clinician to then have to make some tough decisions about who gets those beds and how you use your beds around the country as widely as possible.”

