Freeze breaks pipes in Jackson apartment over holiday weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sub-freezing temperatures are not only causing water lines to break throughout the city but also inside people’s homes. Over the holiday weekend, Mississippi has seen some of the coldest temperatures in a while. As a result, some Jackson residents say pipes have burst, and they’re left to clean up the mess.
Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, with some residents saying they have no water pressure. The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has slowed production. Crews are working to identify many of the leaks that are causing the loss in pressure.
Water main breaks causing inconsistent water pressure for some Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson crews have been working to repair multiple breaks in the city's water system. As of Saturday evening, there were two breaks: one at the intersection ofGalloway and Broadway avenues and another at Northside Drive and Manhattan Road. Frigid temperatures contributed to water...
Sleeping woman burned in house fire
CLINTON, Miss. — A woman was severely burned in a house fire on Christmas Day. The fire started around 2 p.m. Sunday on Clinton Raymond Road. A city spokesperson said the woman was taking a nap when a heater is believed to have caused an electric shortage that started the fire.
Water distribution sites set up across Jackson
The city of Jackson released a statement Monday after multiple areas faced little to no water pressure inside homes and buildings. "We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing that into the system but the pressure is not increasing despite those efforts at the plants," according to Melissa Payne with the city of Jackson.
Jackson florist shop in business for 21 years burns down
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson florist shop that was in business for 21 years burned down Friday night after an event. Banks Florist on Flag Chapel Road burned down after a reception was held at the location. "To watch my dad, to watch his hard-earned business go up in...
Damaged fire hydrant shuts down Robinson Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A damaged fire hydrant on Robinson Road has shut down the road as crews have been working throughout the morning on Friday, December 23. According to city officials, a fire hydrant was hit and damaged beyond repair. A member of the crew said they expect to be finished on Robinson Road […]
Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel
Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family spent Christmas afternoon taking refuge in a Byram laundromat, after their Key Street home was again without water. On Sunday, Catina Baldridge and her family loaded up their baskets and headed to the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, not only to wash their clothes, but to have a place simply to use the bathroom.
Cooking fire damages Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. — A home on Savanna Street was damaged by a fire. The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said someone was cooking at the house, which sparked the fire. A neighbor said an air fryer was to blame. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
Body discovered near Ameristar Hotel identified
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Casino on Tuesday has been identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg. According to updated information concerning the case, Vicksburg Police Department was contacted by a family member of the deceased earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from Harris in several weeks. Police were informed Harris may be living in a tent and were provided with possible locations he may have set up camp.
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued for portions of Azalea Drive neighborhood in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unfixed water main break has resulted in a Jackson neighborhood experiencing flooding. On top of the road turned river, Azalea Drive resident, Evelyn Jones, says this issue is going to get much worse Thursday night once the severe cold temperatures begin to roll into the Metro.
Mississippi sheriff: Decomposed human remains found near water tower Christmas afternoon
Mississippi officials are investigating the discovery of decomposed human remains found near a water tower in Hinds County. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports on Twitter that the human remains were found Christmas afternoon on Wynndale Road. Jones said investigators are working to identify the remains and the cause of...
Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
Mississippi city begins curfew Jan. 1 — juveniles not allowed in public after 11 pm on weeknights
“It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?”. The question became a nightly standard on television in the late 1960s. Fast-forward five decades and modify the time, and it can be asked in Brookhaven. The City of Brookhaven’s new curfew will go into effect Jan. 1.
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
Firearm found nearby human remains in Terry
TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deteriorating human body parts were found on Christmas Day in Terry. Sheriff Tyree Jones said someone passing by a water tower in the 900 block of Wyndale Road saw a dog dragging the remains. The identity of the remains is unknown due to decomposition, but Jones said it appears to be […]
JPD investigating after one man killed, other injured on Warner Avenue
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after one man was killed and another was injured. It happened on December 23. JPD says the two men were at 3841 Warner Avenue when a suspect in a passing vehicle shot at them. One man died at the scene. The other man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JPD vehicle struck after attempting to remove deer on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle accident occurred on I-55 Saturday. Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says officers were assisting animal control with the removal of a deer. While officers were assisting, a vehicle struck the marked unit, according to Brown. Capitol Police, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and...
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
