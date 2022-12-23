ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Freeze breaks pipes in Jackson apartment over holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sub-freezing temperatures are not only causing water lines to break throughout the city but also inside people’s homes. Over the holiday weekend, Mississippi has seen some of the coldest temperatures in a while. As a result, some Jackson residents say pipes have burst, and they’re left to clean up the mess.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Sleeping woman burned in house fire

CLINTON, Miss. — A woman was severely burned in a house fire on Christmas Day. The fire started around 2 p.m. Sunday on Clinton Raymond Road. A city spokesperson said the woman was taking a nap when a heater is believed to have caused an electric shortage that started the fire.
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

Water distribution sites set up across Jackson

The city of Jackson released a statement Monday after multiple areas faced little to no water pressure inside homes and buildings. "We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing that into the system but the pressure is not increasing despite those efforts at the plants," according to Melissa Payne with the city of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson florist shop in business for 21 years burns down

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson florist shop that was in business for 21 years burned down Friday night after an event. Banks Florist on Flag Chapel Road burned down after a reception was held at the location. "To watch my dad, to watch his hard-earned business go up in...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Damaged fire hydrant shuts down Robinson Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A damaged fire hydrant on Robinson Road has shut down the road as crews have been working throughout the morning on Friday, December 23. According to city officials, a fire hydrant was hit and damaged beyond repair. A member of the crew said they expect to be finished on Robinson Road […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family spent Christmas afternoon taking refuge in a Byram laundromat, after their Key Street home was again without water. On Sunday, Catina Baldridge and her family loaded up their baskets and headed to the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, not only to wash their clothes, but to have a place simply to use the bathroom.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Cooking fire damages Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. — A home on Savanna Street was damaged by a fire. The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said someone was cooking at the house, which sparked the fire. A neighbor said an air fryer was to blame. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Body discovered near Ameristar Hotel identified

A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Casino on Tuesday has been identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg. According to updated information concerning the case, Vicksburg Police Department was contacted by a family member of the deceased earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from Harris in several weeks. Police were informed Harris may be living in a tent and were provided with possible locations he may have set up camp.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Firearm found nearby human remains in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deteriorating human body parts were found on Christmas Day in Terry. Sheriff Tyree Jones said someone passing by a water tower in the 900 block of Wyndale Road saw a dog dragging the remains. The identity of the remains is unknown due to decomposition, but Jones said it appears to be […]
TERRY, MS
WLBT

JPD investigating after one man killed, other injured on Warner Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after one man was killed and another was injured. It happened on December 23. JPD says the two men were at 3841 Warner Avenue when a suspect in a passing vehicle shot at them. One man died at the scene. The other man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD vehicle struck after attempting to remove deer on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle accident occurred on I-55 Saturday. Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says officers were assisting animal control with the removal of a deer. While officers were assisting, a vehicle struck the marked unit, according to Brown. Capitol Police, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and...
JACKSON, MS

