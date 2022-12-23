Read full article on original website
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
2023 Could Be Another Difficult Year for the Auto Industry – Here's Why
2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
You Got a New iPhone for the Holidays. Here's the Ultimate Guide to Getting the Most Out of It
The iPhone 14 models have a ton of new features that you'll want to take advantage of if you've just received one as a holiday gift. The always-on display and Dynamic Island are two of the main upgraded features on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. There are plenty...
China to Scrap Quarantine for International Travelers in an Essential End of Zero-Covid
BEIJING — China announced late Monday that travelers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland starting Jan. 8. The forthcoming shift follows an abrupt relaxation this month in domestic Covid controls. The changes end the bulk of the most restrictive measures that China had imposed for nearly three years under its zero-Covid policy.
Meat Bans, Soaring Gold Prices and ‘Un-Brexit'? One Bank's ‘Outrageous' Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
