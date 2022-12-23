Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributariesLauren FoxJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Baptist Medical Center Clay welcomes first patient, newborn babyZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'remiJacksonville, FL
JSO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after crashing car into Redemption Church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one person is dead and one is critically injured after a car crashed into the front of Redemption Church Tuesday morning. STORY: Delays, cancelations, parking and rental woes plague holiday travelers returning home Monday. According to detectives, at around...
First Coast News
Jacksonville police find gunshot victim in car on Christmas
The Jacksonville police reported finding a gunshot victim in a car on Christmas. They say they have detained one person who admitted to being involved.
JSO: Woman found dead at Gate Station on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead at a Gate Station Sunday night on Busch Drive. According to detectives, a bystander found the unresponsive woman and called police. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said that the woman...
‘The Victim’s Stomach Was Caved and His Rib Cage Protruded’: Florida Mom Charged with Starving 5-Month-Old Son to Death
A 23-year-old mother in Florida was arrested for allegedly beating and starving her five-month-old son to death. Tania Nicole McGowan was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of child abuse and child neglect over the infant’s death, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. According...
JSO: Man killed in Christmas day shooting at Normandy Blvd. intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person dead in a shooting at the intersection of Normandy Blvd. and Chaffee Rd. JSO reports that at around 4:18 p.m. Officers responded to reported shots fired at the intersection of Normandy Blvd. and Chaffee Rd. When arriving at...
JSO: Missing woman found dead on property of Mandarin High School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After hours of searching, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a missing 82-year-old woman has been found dead on the property of Mandarin High School on Christmas. Police say they were initially called out around 1:55 a.m. in response to a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. Family...
Jacksonville mother charged with child neglect, accused of starving baby
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a local woman in connection with a child’s death. STORY: JSO: 2 injured after suspects shot into home in North Shore. According to the arrest report, 23-year-old Tania Nicole McGowan is being charged with child neglect and child abuse after...
3 people shot on Christmas Eve morning, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a female who been shot near her upper leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The event occurred in Springfield 11th street West. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shortly after,...
JSO says man intentionally set Oceanway home on fire after altercation with dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krystle Sweat was enjoying some family time early Wednesday morning. She says her son went outside to grab something he was missing from his room and saw the neighbor’s house on fire on the 14500 block of Denton road. “He saw a fire going. He...
Car crashes into home in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Car crashes into a home in Arlington the day after Christmas. One person has been transported to the hospital. Action News Jax will give details throughout the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
Arrest made in Longbranch neighborhood deadly double stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at 3100 Plateau Street. Action News Jax first reported on the incident while details were still uncertain. Upon arriving, a person was found stabbed and needing immediate medical attention. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
Missing woman in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Paula Gerding, 82, was reported missing early Christmas morning. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department is currently look for the woman. According to JSO she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. That last location she was seen was 1800 Mountain Wood Lane wearing matching blue and purple pajamas...
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
Northeast Florida Animal Rescue in Desperate Need of Fosters as Freezing Temps Threaten Local Pups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local animal rescue needs your help as freezing temperatures threaten the lives of stray and shelter dogs. Florida Urgent Rescue is in desperate need of people to foster the pups. “Get your dogs inside”: That’s Mike Merrill with Florida Urgent Rescue’s message to pet owners...
News4Jax.com
Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
Attempted robbery in Brentwood neighborhood leaves two injured from gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that officers were dispatched to a local hospital after two victims arrived with gunshot wounds. When JSO arrived an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old had been shot and were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The two victims told police that they were...
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prison
Scott Matthew Yotka, 48, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing and distributing photos and a video depicting himself as he sexually abused two young children.
Watch: Bodycam videos of officer-involved shootings released by Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made several bodycam videos of officer-involved shootings publically available this week. This comes after a press conference held by Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters Tuesday where he said that transparency will now be a requirement of operation for the agency. Through an...
wjct.org
Bear shot and killed after attacking Jacksonville zookeeper
A zookeeper at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was injured Wednesday night when a bear attacked her after escaping his enclosure, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Zoo staff fatally shot the 5-year-old North American black bear, which was named Johnny. Paramedics treated the zookeeper for injuries that were...
Former JSO emergency dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in prison
Jacksonville, Fla. — Scott Matthew Yotka was sentenced this week to 60 years in federal prison for producing and distributing photos and a video of himself sexually abusing two young children. According to court documents, Yotka, 48, engaged in private conversations on social media with an undercover FBI task...
