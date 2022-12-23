Too Cold? Warm up on the Cajun Christmas Express

St. Bernard Parish, La. (WGN0) – They’re singing their song.

And telling their tale.

A guy named David.

And his fiancee.

Her name is Rayna.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says they’re causing quite a Christmas commotion.

It’s on the way.

With a captain who could be Santa Claus at the helm.

It’s Broadway.

On the Bayou.

It’s the Cajun Christmas Express .

Kind of like the Polar Express, but there’s no snow and no need for ice skates.

At least not before the weather lately.

The story David and Rayne want you to tell you is their own.

It’s about a New York guy and a Louisiana girl.

She’s taking him home to meet her parents for the first time.

That means traveling, by boat, across a bayou in St. Bernard Parish, just a few minutes from New Orleans.

The boat floats best and brightest at night.

And it floats until the Friday after Christmas.

