Citrus County Chronicle
Czechs stun defending champion Canada 5-2 at world juniors
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Jaroslav Chmelar and Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds apart during a five-minute power play as the Czech Republic stunned Canada 5-2 in the opener for both countries at the world junior hockey championship on Monday. Stanislav Svozil and David Spacek had a goal and...
Late goal gives Lopetegui winning league start with Wolves
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Wolverhampton manager Julen Lopetegui marked his Premier League debut with a dramatic stoppage-time 2-1 win at Goodison Park on Monday which ramped up the pressure on Everton coach Frank Lampard. A match low on quality appeared to be drifting toward a draw which would have...
