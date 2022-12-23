1-year-old child reported missing from Boca Raton found safe, father charged with interference of custody

Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing teen who could be in danger
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager who they believe could be in danger on Thursday. Officials said Payton Colt, 14, was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved silk shirt...
Deputies: 'Rolling gun battle' claims life of innocent victim
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle."
WSVN-TV
Video shows aftermath of shooting at Deerfield Beach park that left teen critical; friends ID victim
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of a shooting at a Deerfield Beach park that sent a teen to the hospital in critical condition and triggered a search for the person responsible. The pixelated footage captures confusion among people on the football field at Westside...
Man who shot and killed woman, then himself, was a firearms instructor
WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach man who deputies say killed a woman before turning the gun on himself had a decades-long career in South Florida as a firearms instructor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Mark Alan Lee, 58, shot a man and woman in his home near West...
Family calls for justice after man critically injured by hit-and-run driver
The family of a 70-year-old man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday evening while attending a vigil is pleading for the driver to come forward.
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police.
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
WPBF News 25
'He doesn’t deserve this': Family member of Stanley Davis III calls for driver to be found after hit-and-run at Boynton Beach vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A cousin of Stanley Davis III is speaking out after a hit-and-run that happened in Boynton Beach during a vigil Monday. It happened while people were remembering Davis one year after the teenager's death. The victim of the hit-and-run crash, Bishop Wright, had just finished...
WPBF News 25
Florida mother in custody for stabbing death of 3-year-old child
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. A 24-year-old woman is in custody for the stabbing death of her 3-year-old child Tuesday. This happened in Miami Beach on NE 163 Street after a 911 call came in by the mother around 2 a.m., according to police. The victim was a 3-year-old girl, and the mother was taken into custody.
Crash kills 2 people, injures another, near Boynton Beach
Two people were killed and a teenager was hurt in a Monday night crash near Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
iheart.com
Teen Arrested In Death Of 17-Year Old Whose Body Was Found Last Week
An arrest has been made in the death of a Lantana teen whose body was found near Loxahatchee last week. 17-year old Emmanuel Castaneda went missing earlier this month. Another 17-year old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking. The suspect's name has not been released, nor...
COPS: Seven Bridges Homeowner Drank Canadian Whiskey Before Crashing Near Guard House
REFUSED FIELD SOBRIETY TESTS. “PULLED AWAY” WHILE BEING HANDCUFFED. “SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE DUE TO COLLIDING WITH A PALM TREE.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man who allegedly crashed his Porsche SUV into a tree near the Seven Bridges Guard House on Christmas Eve […]
Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
No Injuries In Boca Raton Boat Grounding
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — No one was injured when an empty boat grounded itself in Boca Raton on Thursday. There was no on board because sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that the four friends on the boat fell off in rough seas. The boaters made […]
cw34.com
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run at vigil for Boynton Beach 13 year old: Police
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vigil for a Boynton Beach teen faces further tragedy after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say. The man was struck by a car moments after he had filmed a Facebook live during the vigil for 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, Boynton Beach Police say.
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Dania Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, authorities said.Police were called at 1:45 p.m. to the 700 block of SW 10th Street for gunfire, sheriff's department spokesperson said in an email.When investigators arrived, they found the gunshot victim who was rushed for treatment to a local hospital, where he died, the spokesperson said.Officials have not identified the victim or provided any information about the person who pulled the trigger.
cbs12.com
Deputies warn residents about phone scam in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning residents in Martin County about an ongoing phone scam in the area. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said phone scammers are calling residents claiming to be law enforcement with a notice that they have a warrant out for their arrest. The...
Click10.com
North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
Man severely hurt in hit-and-run after recording vigil on Facebook Live
A man was severely injured in a hit-and-run while while wrapping up a Facebook Live of a vigil to remember a Boynton Beach teen killed riding a dirt bike one year ago.
cbs12.com
Woman trapped in overturned car after crashing into ditch in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was trapped in an overturned car in Martin County, firefighters worked quickly to free her. Martin County Fire Rescue said the car overturned into a ditch on Bridge Road at around 1:45 p.m. When crews arrived they said the driver was still trapped inside the car.
