Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. man loses home to storm damage, cannot qualify for federal assistance
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The clean-up continues after Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry as a Category 1 storm in late September. But some who have suffered damage to their homes, have fallen through the cracks. Jeffrey Mikell, a homeowner in the Stratton Capers neighborhood, was told he didn’t qualify...
live5news.com
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
abccolumbia.com
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
live5news.com
Dominion Energy asks customers to conserve power amid high demand
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy is joining other power utilities across the Palmetto State in asking customers to reduce their energy consumption. The request comes as utilities experience a high demand on electric systems that they expect to continue for the next several days because of cold weather. Wind...
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort
The National Park Service has named Savannah as a World War II Heritage City, joining a list of 19 communities in the U.S. which the agency recognizes as having played pivotal roles in the war effort through their civilian workforces. For Savannah and Chatham County, that role was driven in large part by the Port […] The post Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently Closes
There are no more Sears or Sears Hometown stores in South Carolina. The most recent closing is of a Sears Hometown in Walterboro, South Carolina. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)
WJBF.com
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to close
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to …. Wishing you and your family the happiest holiday season. Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold …. Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Local EMS and weather expert...
Bulloch Bears Witness: Sparking discussion around race and justice
The Bulloch Bears Witness: Music, Memory and Moving Forward event will ignite community discussion around race and justice. “There is still so much history to be made. As we write these next chapters, I want those coming behind us to see that we faced the wrongdoing of our past and that we recognize the impacts that our past actions have on us today,” said Adrianne McCollar, co-chair of the Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition.
live5news.com
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A former women’s basketball coach at South Carolina State University has gotten hundreds of thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s Insurance Reserve Fund after she sued the school and its former athletic director earlier this year. In the lawsuit filed in March of 2022,...
Savannah Alderwoman presents 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter is presenting the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl highlighting the cultural significance of Kwanzaa. The event will take place nightly on each day of Kwanzaa beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. There are several locations for participants to visit including Pooler and […]
iheart.com
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
WSAV-TV
Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd
Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee …. Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd. 75-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home …. The only thing fiercer than the flames that burned Jody Price's home to the ground is the love he has for his wife. Local non-profit...
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
WRDW-TV
32-year-old man killed in New Ellenton stabbing
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Aiken man. At 1:28 a.m. Monday, officers from the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. Upon...
Savannah mayor: LOST done deal, city to open heating center as temperature drops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather. On Tuesday, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved an offer from Chatham County on LOST. “As far as we’re concerned this is done,” Johnson […]
wtoc.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash wanted by U.S. Marshals for escaping federal prison
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a fatal chase on Ogeechee Road Monday night. According to a trooper, the chase started with a traffic violation. A motorcyclist drove past with its rear lights off. The chase went on for about 2 1/2 miles from Quacco Road...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigation fire death of Wagener man
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the fire death of a Wagener man. According to authorities, fire crews responded to a house fire at around 1:21 A.M. Monday morning on Wagener Road in Wagener. Authorities say there was a report of a person who was still inside the residence. […]
Aiken County Coroner’s Office identifies victim in stabbing investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the stabbing death of a 32-year-old Aiken man. According to authorities, the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a stabbing victim. Authorities say they arrived at the scene on Camel Street […]
wtoc.com
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
Comments / 1