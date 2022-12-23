ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties

OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Dominion Energy asks customers to conserve power amid high demand

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy is joining other power utilities across the Palmetto State in asking customers to reduce their energy consumption. The request comes as utilities experience a high demand on electric systems that they expect to continue for the next several days because of cold weather. Wind...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort

The National Park Service has named Savannah as a World War II Heritage City, joining a list of 19 communities in the U.S. which the agency recognizes as having played pivotal roles in the war effort through their civilian workforces. For Savannah and Chatham County, that role was driven in large part by the Port […] The post Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to close

The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to …. Wishing you and your family the happiest holiday season. Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold …. Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Local EMS and weather expert...
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
Bulloch Bears Witness: Sparking discussion around race and justice

The Bulloch Bears Witness: Music, Memory and Moving Forward event will ignite community discussion around race and justice. “There is still so much history to be made. As we write these next chapters, I want those coming behind us to see that we faced the wrongdoing of our past and that we recognize the impacts that our past actions have on us today,” said Adrianne McCollar, co-chair of the Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition.
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Alderwoman presents 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter is presenting the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl highlighting the cultural significance of Kwanzaa. The event will take place nightly on each day of Kwanzaa beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. There are several locations for participants to visit including Pooler and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd

Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee …. Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd. 75-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home …. The only thing fiercer than the flames that burned Jody Price's home to the ground is the love he has for his wife. Local non-profit...
SAVANNAH, GA
32-year-old man killed in New Ellenton stabbing

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Aiken man. At 1:28 a.m. Monday, officers from the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. Upon...
NEW ELLENTON, SC
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA

Community Policy