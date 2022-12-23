The Bulloch Bears Witness: Music, Memory and Moving Forward event will ignite community discussion around race and justice. “There is still so much history to be made. As we write these next chapters, I want those coming behind us to see that we faced the wrongdoing of our past and that we recognize the impacts that our past actions have on us today,” said Adrianne McCollar, co-chair of the Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition.

