Clarion County, PA

PennDOT restores speed limits on most highways

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
 6 days ago

(WTAJ) — PennDOT has restored speed limits on most highways after a winter storm made its way through our region.

Previous restrictions on I-99, I-70, and SR322 have been lifted.

PennDOT still has reduced speed limits to 45mph on one highway in our region. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only on these roads:

  • Interstate 80 from exit 42/Emlenton in Clarion County to exit 212 in Union County
Strong winds and frigid air quickly move in on Friday

PennDOT said they would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

