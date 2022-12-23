PennDOT restores speed limits on most highways

(WTAJ) — PennDOT has restored speed limits on most highways after a winter storm made its way through our region.

Previous restrictions on I-99, I-70, and SR322 have been lifted.

PennDOT still has reduced speed limits to 45mph on one highway in our region. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only on these roads:

Interstate 80 from exit 42/Emlenton in Clarion County to exit 212 in Union County

PennDOT said they would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com .

