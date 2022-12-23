ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

First responders give tips on staying safe this holiday season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For first responders like Perry County paramedic Wanda Miller, working on a holiday is nothing new. “Peoples’ sick, usually somebody dies, somebody’s house burns, there’s always car accidents and you have to deliver bad news to everybody on Christmas. That’s the bad part,” said Miller.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Fire alarm call turns into a watery mess at hospital

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from two Southeastern Kentucky fire departments had a busy start to the week following a routine call that turned into a bigger issue. On Monday, firefighters from Harlan and Sunshine Fire Departments were called to Harlan ARH for what came in as fire alarm activation. When they got there and searched the building, they did not find any evidence of smoke or fire. What they did find, however, was a busted sprinkler system pipe that was pouring water into the basement.
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

EKY family experiencing a somber Christmas after flood and arctic blast

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood survivors living in travel trailers in Crocketsville had to be transported by first responders to Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park after water lines froze due to the arctic blast. The evacuation happened so fast, one family was not able to bring their Christmas presents along.
BUCKHORN, KY
wymt.com

Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six-year-old Caleb White of Knott County loves Spider-Man, so when he opened presents on Christmas morning, he received some Spider-Man toys, but he also received something else on his Christmas list. That morning, Caleb’s mom, Cheyenne, and his dad, William, presented the boy with a...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

As temps climb, officials warn to watch out for water leaks

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While it will still be one more day before temperatures get above freezing, officials with one organization are urging you to get out in front of any potential problems with your water pipes. The Prestonsburg Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday night for folks...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
k105.com

4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives

A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Last chance at light snow before a year-closing warmup

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch a quick hitting but weakening clipper work through the region as we head through the remainder of the evening. That could bring some last isolated flakes to the region before winter takes a backseat to close out the year. Tonight through Tomorrow Night.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrates Christmas

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrated its Christmas giveaway Thursday, inviting the community for free food, gifts, and more. The event included a walk-up or drive-thru line, to provide to as many families as possible, giving hundreds of toys, fruit bags, and meals to families in need.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wymt.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Frigid Christmas followed by mellowing midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Merry Christmas! Our First Alert Weather Day continues as we see dangerously cold conditions remain in the mountains on this Christmas Day. The good news, however, is that warmer times are ahead as we get closer to the new year!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Another brutally...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Small businesses open and ready for Christmas Eve shoppers

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Small businesses across the region were open and ready to welcome in last-minute Christmas shoppers on Saturday. Despite the winter weather, Two Chicks & Co. of Pikeville owner Emily Hall-Pack says she has been surprised with the number of folks braving the cold for those last-minute gifts.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire crews in one Mountain Parkway community were called to a nursing home Sunday night for an incident brought multiple organizations in to help. Just after 8 p.m., the Stanton Fire Department was called to the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility where crews discovered a break in the water line to the sprinkler system.
STANTON, KY
wymt.com

How to make sure your pets are healthy after frigid temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - No matter the size or breed, veterinarians urge people to give their pets shelter. “If you feel like it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s probably too cold for them to be outside, as a rule of thumb,” Dr. William Hagans, veterinarian at Hagans Town & Country Animal Clinic, said.
wymt.com

Boil Water Advisory in effect for all of Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An entire county in our region is under a boil water advisory until further notice. Officials with the Martin County Water and Sanitation District posted the notice on their Facebook page Monday night. The recent deep freeze caused issues for all customers in the district,...
wymt.com

Temperatures head above freezing today, make a run at 60 by the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After several days of below-freezing and frigid temperatures, we are finally going to make it above 32 degrees on Tuesday. It’s a heat wave!. We will start off the day with a few clouds and temperatures in the 20s across the region. Sunshine will break out pretty quickly later and take us into the low 40s for daytime highs. Is it sad that I’m excited for that?
HAZARD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy