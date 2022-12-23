Peyton North, Sr., Lubbock-Cooper

Without their leading scorer on the the court, the Lady Pirates have not had an issue with the start of District 4-5A play.

North, a senior, has stepped up her game to lead Lubbock-Cooper to several wins — including a 25-point outing to help the No 8 Lady Pirates to a win over No. 1 Monterey in District 4-4A play.

Her on-the-court performance garnered the Lubbock-Cooper guard 50% of the vote en route to Female Athlete of the Week accolades.

Taeshaun Jones, Sr., Levelland

With a first-year head coach at the helm, the Lobos have not missed a beat on the offensive end.

Levelland coach Parker Hicks, a former Lubbock Christian University standout, has been able to make a quick adjustment thanks to the play of his senior guard.

Jones netted 18 points, which included making 7-of-9 free throws, to help the Lobos down Denver City last Friday in district action. He secured 50% of the vote on the way to Male Athlete of the Week honors.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Levelland’s Taeshaun Jones, Lubbock-Cooper’s Peyton North claim Athlete of the Week honors