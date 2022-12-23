ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

WNYT

Road back open after fire destroys Hudson Falls home

Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased

Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

America’s First Christmas Card & An Early Albany Department Store

As with other fancy goods stores, Pease’s catered to the middle and upper middle class selling highly decorated goods like ceramics, prints, furniture and other decorative household items that progressively thinking people might have wanted to purchase.The 1844 Wilson’s Albany City Guide provides a flattering description of Pease’s:
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole

According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress

WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
WYNANTSKILL, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Zachary Gavin Michael Simons 2006 – 2022

Zachary Gavin Michael Simons, 16, of Dolgeville, New York passed away unexpectedly, early Monday morning, December 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 25, 2006 in Gloversville, New York and was the son of Michael Simons and Crystal (Watson) Squires. Zachary was currently an 11 th grader enrolled in homeschooling.
DOLGEVILLE, NY
albanymagic.com

Albany’s Central Warehouse Officially Has New Owners

Could it be? Will it finally happen? After years of neglect and decay, the hulking concrete behemoth that towers over 787 could finally get the makeover that it – as well as the city skyline – so desperately needs. In a press conference Thursday morning, Albany Mayor Kathy...
ALBANY, NY
