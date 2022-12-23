ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesdale boys basketball team is looking to rebound after a rough start

By Kevin Edwards, Tri-County Independent
 4 days ago
HONESDALE — Jon Gillow’s first year as head coach of the Honesdale boys varsity basketball team is off to a little bit of a rough start.

The Hornets have opened the 2022-23 campaign with five consecutive losses to West Scranton, Forest City, Riverside, Dunmore and Stroudsburg.

However, there’s reason for optimism as the team boasts a healthy mix of battle-tested veterans and talented youngsters.

“The boys are responding well and battling through adversity,” Coach Gillow said. “I’m still trying to find the winning recipe, but with the help of the great young men I have, I know we will figure it out.”

Weather permitting, Honesdale will be back in action on Monday, December 26 for the opening round of this year’s Jaycees Holiday Tournament.

The Hornets take on East Stroudsburg South in the semifinals. Opening tip is set for approximately 8 p.m. following the Western Wayne-Wallenpaupack game which starts at 6 p.m.

Sluggish Start

Honesdale started off its regular season at the Jerry Finan Memorial Tournament hosted by Carbondale Area.

The Hornets drew West Scranton in the semifinals and despite turning in a solid overall effort suffered a 46-35 setback. Nate Hugaboom and Karter Kromko paced the offensive assault, combining for 25 points in the loss.

Next up for the Red & Black was a battle with Forest City in the consolation game. Once again, Kromko and Hugaboom led the way. Karter rattled the rims for 18 points while Nate tallied 15, but it wasn’t enough as the Foresters held on for a 63-58 win.

Coach Gillow’s squad made its home debut against Riverside on December 9 before a big enthusiastic crowd. Unfortunately for local fans, the Vikings dominated this one en route to a 67-49 victory.

Hugaboom dazzled in the loss, tickling the twine for a game-high 24 points. Nate hit a pair of field goals, went 5-for-6 at the free throw line, and drained five treys.

Honesdale and Dunmore went toe-to-toe Tuesday night at the Red Palace. This one went right down to the wire as the Hornets and Bucks traded baskets from opening tip to final buzzer.

Despite another stellar outing from Hugaboom, the Hornets wound up on the short end of a 59-54 final. He tallied 21 points, while Nate Greene chipped in with 10 and Kromko added nine.

“That was a tough loss,” said Coach Gillow. “The boys played hard and unfortunately Dunmore hit a couple of timely shots. We will continue to battle, though. Our kids don’t know any other way and I love that!”

Honesdale’s most recent outing took place Wednesday night with a non-league contest versus Stroudsburg. This one was a defensive struggle that also went right down to the wire before the Hornets absorbed a disappointing 41-38 loss.

Hugaboom and Joey Taraschuk each cracked double digits with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Trent Gombita contributed five while Anthony Passaro tallied four.

“It’s definitely tough to start a season 0-5, but I am proud of the way the boys continue to play their hearts out every night,” Coach Gillow said. “There are a lot of guys in the rotation right now, and I’m super proud of everyone for stepping up wherever they can.

Dynamic Duo

Hugaboom and Kromko comprise one of the best backcourts in the entire Lackawanna League.

They’re also providing Honesdale with outstanding on-court leadership, excelling in every facet of the game.

“Karter and Nate have done a tremendous job,” Coach Gillow said. “They are a true extension of the coaching staff. With young men like them in charge, I know we will turn the ship in the correct direction.”

Hugaboom is the Hornets’ unchallenged offensive leader. The senior shooting guard leads the team in points (87), treys (12), free throws made (13) and attempted (16).

Through five games, Nate is averaging 17.4 points, but also providing solid ball handling skills and aggressive defense.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m satisfied with where I’m at, but I am happy to be on the court with my teammates competing,” he said. “There’s always areas to get better and I will keep working to improve the weak spots.”

Meanwhile, Kromko is also playing well night-in and night-out. The senior point guard is second on the team in scoring (52). Karter has also knocked down three treys and converted three free throws.

With five games in the books, Kromko is averaging 10.4 points per game. He is among the team leaders in assists and steals as well.

“I feel like my on-ball defense has improved tremendously since last year,” Karter said. “I feel like my shooting has continued to struggle a bit, but I’m really working hard to get better.”

Positive Strides

While the early season record might not reflect it, Honesdale coaches and players are unanimous in believing that they’re primed to break out … and soon.

“I know the boys will take the adversity head on and continue to battle for our first victory, that’s just who they are as a team,” Coach Gillow said. “This is a bunch of tough individuals who love to compete and want Honesdale basketball to be as good as it can possibly be.”

Hugaboom concurs.

“I think our strengths are grit and determination,” Nate said. “We have a group of guys who just want to win and willing to do anything to get there. As a whole, we need to work on finishing out a game in crunch time.”

For his part, Kromko thinks that it’s just a matter of time before all the hard work he and his teammates are putting in will pay big-time dividends.

“As a team we are very optimistic,” Karter said. “Although we don’t have a win, we’ve been in every game we’ve played so far. We have a fairly young team and everybody is passionate about turning things around.”

Honesdale’s Lackawanna League season starts Tuesday, January 3 when the Hornets travel to Western Wayne. Opening tip is set for 7 p.m. at the venerable Varden Garden.

The Red & Black will once again be competing in Division II against the likes of Wallenpaupack Area, Western Wayne, North Pocono and Delaware Valley.

Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Honesdale, PA from Tri-County Independent.

