2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Injures 2 Victims

Vermont-Slauson, Los Angeles, CA: A two-vehicle collision injured two victims at the intersection of West Gage Avenue and South Figueroa Street in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday, Dec. 23, just before 2:00 a.m.

Zak Holman / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported one female patient by ambulance to a local hospital in serious but stable condition and a second patient in stable condition with a broken arm.

Los Angeles Police Department South Traffic division is handling the investigation.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

