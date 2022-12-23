ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Injures 2 Victims

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Vermont-Slauson, Los Angeles, CA: A two-vehicle collision injured two victims at the intersection of West Gage Avenue and South Figueroa Street in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday, Dec. 23, just before 2:00 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heNjs_0jsUK5bA00
Zak Holman / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported one female patient by ambulance to a local hospital in serious but stable condition and a second patient in stable condition with a broken arm.

Los Angeles Police Department South Traffic division is handling the investigation.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

1 Killed in Solo Vehicle Fiery Crash into Tree

Ventura, Ventura County, CA: One person was found deceased inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a tree in the city of Ventura early Sunday morning, Dec. 25. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. call of a single-vehicle crash with fire on northbound Wells Road to eastbound SR-126 on-ramp.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A male pedestrian was found dead after he was struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th and Alameda streets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed Outside a U-Haul, Investigation Underway

Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A man was stabbed by an unknown assailant outside a U-Haul location in the Canyon Country area of the city of Santa Clarita Monday night. Shortly after 8:10 p.m.,Dec. 26, 911 center operators received a call reporting a stabbing victim in an SUV outside a closed Kaiser Permanente medical office near Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Pointe Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

1 Dies in Oxnard House Fire, Others Injured

Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: One person died at the scene of a house fire early Sunday morning, Dec. 25, in the city of Oxnard. Oxnard City Fire Department crews responded to a call of a house fire on the 1300 block of Guava Street around 3:00 a.m. When crews arrived...
OXNARD, CA
CBS News

One person killed in 110 Freeway crash

One person died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of south Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers said the victim was a man in his mid-40s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes Through Wall into Garage of Home

Granada Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A solo vehicle crashed through a wall directly into the garage area of a home just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, Dec. 24. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arriving at the scene located a vehicle into the garage area of a one-story home in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Granada Hills in the San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot to death at apartment complex

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the Christmas night shooting death of a man outside an apartment, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 8:31 p.m., Sunday, in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, when Palmdale...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Stray bullet wounds man in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, apparently by a stray round, while walking Monday in Long Beach, authorities said. “He was walking near the area of 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when he felt pain in his upper body...
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Man Dies at Scene of 5 Freeway Single-Vehicle Crash Possibly Result of Medical Emergency

Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was pronounced deceased after attempts to save his life when his vehicle was located in the slow lane on the 5 Freeway Friday night. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on Dec. 23, around 9:52 p.m., regarding an SUV solo vehicle crash northbound 5 Freeway just north of San Fernando Mission on-ramp in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy