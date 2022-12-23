ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Christmas Eve fire displaces Preston Park Drive complex residents

DULUTH, Ga. - An early morning Christmas Eve fire consumed an apartment complex located on Preston Park Drive NW in Duluth. Authorities say multiple residents were displaced. Firefighters received multiple calls around 3 a.m. about a blaze at Cortland Portico Apartments. When they got there, responders said they noticed that the water supply to the closest hydrants near the flames had been closed. They were forced to use a hydrant located near the entrance of the complex instead.
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport bursting pipes shut down bathrooms, restaurant

ATLANTA - After days of delays and cancelations, employees say a new problem is popping up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as holiday travelers head home. Bitterly cold temperatures have created frozen pipes throughout the airport, leading some to burst. That means low-to-no water pressure in several concourses which is affecting some bathrooms throughout the airport.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No one injured when fire breaks out during freezing temperatures in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of a blaze in northwest Atlanta. The flames broke out overnight on Rockingham Drive. Firefighters found flames in the basement of the two-story house. Firefighters tried to quell the blaze but evacuated the building when flames started to burn the first floor. Fire extended through the roof of the house.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Senior centers, apartment complexes impacted by water damage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Problems continue across metro Atlanta as pipes burst in businesses and apartment complexes. In Cobb County, two senior centers are closed after partial flooding. The West Cobb Senior Center and the Freeman Poole Senior Center both experienced pipe failures. Officials said Cobb firefighters were...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Holiday freeze prompts burst water pipe calls across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues. In Roswell, fire departments say they are overwhelmed with burst water pipe calls, adding that they have received over 100 calls in the past day alone.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Frozen pipe bursts keep plumbers busy as homeowners return to flooded homes

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who left town for the holiday weekend are returning home to busted water pipes, keeping plumbers busier than ever. Michael Casey has worked for Mr. Plumber for 10 years. He said the last 48 hours have been “crazy.” He was repairing a minor leak in the basement of a home in Marietta when Atlanta News First caught up with him on Monday.
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta counties issue boil water advisories as crews address water system issues

ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for parts of four metro Atlanta counties as more water systems are affected by record-breaking freezing temperatures. On Monday, a boil water advisory was issued for residents in the North Monroe County water system due to a water main leak in the Butts County Water System, which services Monroe County. The advisory applies to any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Crews responding to water leak at ATL airport, one gate has been closed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clean-up efforts are underway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a water leak prompted the sudden closure of gate E34. According to ATL airport officials, impacts to airport operations are minimal. At this time, the gatehouse of E34 is closed while crews work to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Firefighters battle bitter cold temps while putting out Vine City house fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On a night when temperatures in Atlanta dipped into the teens, two people and their pets were forced into the cold when fire broke out in their Vine City home. Atlanta firefighters responded battling dangerously cold wind chills while also battling smoke and flames.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy