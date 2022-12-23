Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Christmas Eve fire displaces Preston Park Drive complex residents
DULUTH, Ga. - An early morning Christmas Eve fire consumed an apartment complex located on Preston Park Drive NW in Duluth. Authorities say multiple residents were displaced. Firefighters received multiple calls around 3 a.m. about a blaze at Cortland Portico Apartments. When they got there, responders said they noticed that the water supply to the closest hydrants near the flames had been closed. They were forced to use a hydrant located near the entrance of the complex instead.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport bursting pipes shut down bathrooms, restaurant
ATLANTA - After days of delays and cancelations, employees say a new problem is popping up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as holiday travelers head home. Bitterly cold temperatures have created frozen pipes throughout the airport, leading some to burst. That means low-to-no water pressure in several concourses which is affecting some bathrooms throughout the airport.
fox5atlanta.com
No one injured when fire breaks out during freezing temperatures in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of a blaze in northwest Atlanta. The flames broke out overnight on Rockingham Drive. Firefighters found flames in the basement of the two-story house. Firefighters tried to quell the blaze but evacuated the building when flames started to burn the first floor. Fire extended through the roof of the house.
fox5atlanta.com
Boil Water advisory remains in effect for 2 parts of DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Senior centers, apartment complexes impacted by water damage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Problems continue across metro Atlanta as pipes burst in businesses and apartment complexes. In Cobb County, two senior centers are closed after partial flooding. The West Cobb Senior Center and the Freeman Poole Senior Center both experienced pipe failures. Officials said Cobb firefighters were...
Library and two senior centers in Cobb County damaged by burst pipes
Like hundreds of Cobb County businesses and homes, some county facilities suffered water damage from pipes bursting following three days of sub-freezing temperatures. The damage will keep the facilities closed to the public at least through the New Year’s Day weekend. Crews responded to the Vinings Branch Library on...
fox5atlanta.com
Local plumbers receive thousands of calls to pipe bursts across Metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - The fallout from freezing cold temperatures across metro Atlanta continued Monday as residents plagued by pipe bursts scrambled to deal with the damage. High demand for repairs had plumbers who went back to work the day after Christmas busier than ever. "It’s been crazy … I mean since...
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
Water leak causes temporary gate closure at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. — A water leak at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused the temporary closure of a gateway on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the airport, a water leak in the ceiling above gate E34 caused the temporary closure. Crews are working to repair the leak and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Holiday freeze prompts burst water pipe calls across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues. In Roswell, fire departments say they are overwhelmed with burst water pipe calls, adding that they have received over 100 calls in the past day alone.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Frozen pipe bursts keep plumbers busy as homeowners return to flooded homes
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who left town for the holiday weekend are returning home to busted water pipes, keeping plumbers busier than ever. Michael Casey has worked for Mr. Plumber for 10 years. He said the last 48 hours have been “crazy.” He was repairing a minor leak in the basement of a home in Marietta when Atlanta News First caught up with him on Monday.
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
Metro Atlanta counties issue boil water advisories as crews address water system issues
ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for parts of four metro Atlanta counties as more water systems are affected by record-breaking freezing temperatures. On Monday, a boil water advisory was issued for residents in the North Monroe County water system due to a water main leak in the Butts County Water System, which services Monroe County. The advisory applies to any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions.
fox5atlanta.com
Broken pipes causing water issues, boiled water advisory in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County is under a boil water advisory after residents in Forest Park reported having low water pressure. Dangerously cold weather has caused issues with water supply, officials said. County officials said the advisory is in effect for residents with low pressure. Once water service is...
fox5atlanta.com
Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews responding to water leak at ATL airport, one gate has been closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clean-up efforts are underway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a water leak prompted the sudden closure of gate E34. According to ATL airport officials, impacts to airport operations are minimal. At this time, the gatehouse of E34 is closed while crews work to...
Former pizza restaurant destroyed in Christmas Day fire
ATLANTA — A former pizza place was destroyed in a fire on Christmas Day. Atlanta fire officials said on Sunday at 3:31 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire on Wieuca Road Northeast in Buckhead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When crews arrived,...
At least 31 people displaced by apartment fire in Duluth
DULUTH, Ga. — Eight families were displaced by an apartment fire on Christmas morning in Duluth. The fire occurred on Preston Park Drive. American Red Cross volunteers responded to the scene to assist the 31 people affected by the fire. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Residents change holiday plans after pipes burst, flooding due to freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Many Georgians are cleaning up flooding or finding a new place to sleep after pipes burst across metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to several people who are heading into Christmas in the cold and dark. And it’s not just homes and businesses in DeKalb...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters battle bitter cold temps while putting out Vine City house fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On a night when temperatures in Atlanta dipped into the teens, two people and their pets were forced into the cold when fire broke out in their Vine City home. Atlanta firefighters responded battling dangerously cold wind chills while also battling smoke and flames.
