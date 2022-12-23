Read full article on original website
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Restaurateuring Mortons
Arnie Morton with two of his restaurant-owning children, Michael and Amy, a few years back. It all began in 1933 when Mort Morton of Hyde Park opened a restaurant on Lake Park Avenue at 55th Street. He and his wife, Isabel, soon put their three sons, Edward, Robert and 11-year- old Arnold, to work in the family business and within four years, young Arnold was busing tables and doing anything he was asked to do in the kitchen after school. He had found his life’s work.
thereporteronline.net
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
bestattractions.org
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
luxury-houses.net
Built with Finest Materials and Architectural Beauty, this Impeccably Designed Manor in Glenview, IL Listed at $3.985M
The Estate in Glenview is a luxurious home situated on a lush landscape now available for sale. This home located at 1145 Central Rd, Glenview, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,751 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathleen Menighan (312-213-0549) – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Glenview.
trendingwork.com
Man Fatally Shot In Mariano’s Lot; Missing Northwestern Student Found Dead; Chicago Is Hit By A Snowstorm!
Nearly three days after he vanished, a graduate student from Northwestern University was found dead in Diversey Harbor on Tuesday. Police in Chicago reported that 25-year-old Peter Salvino went missing after leaving a party in Lincoln Park over the weekend. After 12:15 a.m. Sunday, his last known contact was on FaceTime, according to authorities.
Extreme cold causes burst pipes, flooding around Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The extreme cold the Chicago area has been experiencing lately has taken its toll on infrastructure all over the Chicago area.On Monday night, we spotted a Water Management Department crew doing emergency repairs on a broken water main at 56th Street and Central Avenue, in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood not far from Midway International Airport.Businesses were not faring much better. At a T-Mobile store at 51st Street and Pulaski Road in the Archer Heights neighborhood, a pipe burst and sprayed water from the ceiling – leaving the store flooded.A repair company told us at one point, there...
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
Burst pipe floods historic building downtown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pipe burst at a historic Loop building Monday afternoon, releasing a wave of water.The Fire Department was on the scene at the Delaware Building at the northeast corner of Dearborn and Randolph streets. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, bursting pipes have been a problem around the city as a consequence of the frigid and sometimes subzero temperatures of the past several days.Video showed water cascading down the walls like a waterfall. Water came down from the fourth floor all the way to the first.The Italianate building was completed in 1874 – three years after the Great Chicago Fire. It is composed of a cast-iron base topped with a precast concrete façade.Two floors and a steel-framed inner atrium were added in 1889, according to the City of Chicago.The building used to house a two-story McDonald's on the ground floor, but the space is now vacant. Paul Young Fine Jewelers is also located on the ground floor, while the upper floors house offices – including Guaranty National Title.
959theriver.com
Flight Cancellations Lead To Massive Lines At Chicago Airports
A huge number of flight cancellations are causing massive lines at both Chicago Airports today. More than 100 flights were canceled at Midway Airport alone the day after Christmas. Dozens of others were reported at O’Hare Airport today. The cancellations were sparked after a winter storm that spoiled some air travelers’ holiday plans last week. Airport officials are still preparing for tomorrow, which they believe will be the busiest travel day at Midway Airport.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
A Decadent Whiskey Inspired Restaurant Is Now Open In River North
Two beloved restaurants have come together to create something great. Roka Akor, a Japanese-style restaurant specializing in sushi and steak, is partnering with The Macallan, a world-renowned Scotch distillery to create a one-of-a-kind experience in River North. Located right next door to Roka Akor, the new space is dedicated to providing selections of whiskies and cocktails while also bringing Roka selections to the table! With a ten-course tasting menu made to highlight the ingredients and flavors of the Macallan whisky making process, this dining experience works closely with the culinary team in Aberlour, Scotland to bring flavors like native barley,...
tourcounsel.com
Woodfield Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois, Chicago
In Chicago, you can not only go shopping at the stores of the Magnificent Mile but also have another of the largest shopping centers in the United States, we are talking about Woodfield Mall. Here are department stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom, as well as important firms fashion brands...
947wls.com
What’s the Best Sledding Hill in Chicago?
Where are the best places to go sledding in Chicago?. Time Out did the leg work and found The 12 Best Sledding Hills In Chicago. Strangely they only listed 11 though…. The website went into detail for each hill. These are the 11 they highlighted…
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Dive in Illinois Offers This ‘Metal’ Burger
The list of diners, drive-ins and dives visited in Illinois by food celebrity Guy Fieri is long, but there can only be one "best". That place in the Land of Lincoln is a diner in Chicago that offers the most 'metal' burger you'll ever find (and that's a good thing).
travellemming.com
Facts About Chicago (29 Interesting & Fun Things to Know)
Today, I’m going to cover some fun Chicago facts to help you get to know my favorite city in America. You’ll learn that there’s a lot more to the so-called Windy City than meets the eye. Chicago is a vibrant and diverse cultural hub. Chicago draws millions...
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Woman arrested for stabbing in hotel near Chicago O'Hare Airport
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man Sunday morning at an O'Hare-area hotel on the Northwest Side.
A mess at Midway: Southwest Airlines cancellations leave holiday travelers stranded
Southwest representatives report the airline is experiencing disruptions across its network due to the storm’s lingering effects.
947wls.com
Pequod’s Pizza chosen as one of the Best in the United States
Some will argue Chicago pizza is the BEST, and this Chicago pizza place is being called one of the nation’s best. Pequod’s Pizza landed in the #5 spot on Big 7 Travel‘s 50 Best Pizzas in the United States. The site notes its carmelized crust and ingredients from local markets as factors for this decision. Pequod’s Pizza was the only Chicago pizza to make it onto the list of 50.
InsideHook
