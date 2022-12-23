ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

WNYT

Road back open after fire destroys Hudson Falls home

Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

New grocery store ready to open in Albany’s South End

Residents in Albany’s South End neighborhood are getting a grocery store. Doors open Tuesday morning. The building located at 106 South Pearl Street used to be a McDonald’s. That section of the city has been referred to as a food desert for years. The South End will now...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Fire destroys Hoosick Falls Country Club

Fire ripped through the Hoosick Falls Country Club in the overnight hours on Saturday, destroying the main building that housed the restaurant, clubhouse, and a garage that held maintenance equipment for the golf course. Firefighters were called to the property at 73 Richmond Avenue in Hoosick Falls a little after...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

America’s First Christmas Card & An Early Albany Department Store

As with other fancy goods stores, Pease’s catered to the middle and upper middle class selling highly decorated goods like ceramics, prints, furniture and other decorative household items that progressively thinking people might have wanted to purchase.The 1844 Wilson’s Albany City Guide provides a flattering description of Pease’s:
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased

Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole

According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
COHOES, NY
WIBX 950

NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?

In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Zachary Gavin Michael Simons 2006 – 2022

Zachary Gavin Michael Simons, 16, of Dolgeville, New York passed away unexpectedly, early Monday morning, December 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 25, 2006 in Gloversville, New York and was the son of Michael Simons and Crystal (Watson) Squires. Zachary was currently an 11 th grader enrolled in homeschooling.
DOLGEVILLE, NY
