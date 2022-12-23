Read full article on original website
After 20 yrs in Slingerlands Location Popular Italian Restaurant Moving
A popular Italian restaurant that has been in a plaza in Slingerlands for twenty years will be relocating this upcoming spring. Italian Restaurant Has Been in this Plaza for 20 yrs. The Price Chopper Plaza in Slingerlands has been home to the original Bellini's Italian Eatery for twenty years and...
Finally! Much Needed Store Opening in Downtown Albany ‘Grocery Desert’
It was once a McDonald's and now it will serve as a brand new grocery store in an area where it is badly needed. The residents in that area of Albany have been hoping to get a grocery store in what they call a food desert and the day has finally come.
Easements protect 373 acres on historic Hoosick farm
Battle Acres Farm, a historic 373-acre farm in the Town of Hoosick, has been permanently protected by Agricultural Stewardship Association conservation easements.
WNYT
Road back open after fire destroys Hudson Falls home
Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
WNYT
New grocery store ready to open in Albany’s South End
Residents in Albany’s South End neighborhood are getting a grocery store. Doors open Tuesday morning. The building located at 106 South Pearl Street used to be a McDonald’s. That section of the city has been referred to as a food desert for years. The South End will now...
SOLD! $3.2 Mil Wilton Mansion w/Lap Pool, Golf Sim & Outdoor Oasis
This modern mansion in Wilton was on the market for $3.5 Mil for 5 months before it sold for $3.2 Mil making it the most-expensive home sale in Saratoga County to date. Take a look at this amazing mansion. SOLD! $3.2 Mil Modern Wilton Mansion w/Lap Pool, Golf Sim &...
WRGB
Fire destroys Hoosick Falls Country Club
Fire ripped through the Hoosick Falls Country Club in the overnight hours on Saturday, destroying the main building that housed the restaurant, clubhouse, and a garage that held maintenance equipment for the golf course. Firefighters were called to the property at 73 Richmond Avenue in Hoosick Falls a little after...
newyorkalmanack.com
America’s First Christmas Card & An Early Albany Department Store
As with other fancy goods stores, Pease’s catered to the middle and upper middle class selling highly decorated goods like ceramics, prints, furniture and other decorative household items that progressively thinking people might have wanted to purchase.The 1844 Wilson’s Albany City Guide provides a flattering description of Pease’s:
Hoosick Falls Country Club fire under investigation
Hoosick Falls Police are investigating a structure fire that took place at the Hoosick Falls Country Club around midnight on December 23. When officers got to the club at 73 Richmond Avenue, they found heavy fire on the north side of the building.
newyorkalmanack.com
Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased
Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
‘Glenzilla’ visits Glens Falls High School
'Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the school, gingerbread houses were looking real cool. A creature was stirring, and it was bigger than a mouse. A surprise character paid a visit to Glens Falls High School - and it wasn't Santa Claus.
Rent This Capital Region Airbnb With Huge Indoor Heated Pool
How does that Billy Joel song go? "Some folks like to get away, take a holiday from the neighborhood. Hop a flight to Miami Beach or to Hollywood. I'm taking a Greyhound on the Hudson River Line. I'm in a New York State of mind". Sometimes the best getaway is right here at home, New York State.
Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole
According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
Joe’s Township Tavern opens in Knox
Joe's Township Tavern officially opened at 1412 Township Road in Knox on Friday. The tavern is currently only open for take-out.
New York Forest Rangers Rescue Hikers from Saratoga and Ballston Lake
If you are planning to do some hiking in New York State this winter the best advice I can offer is, BE PREPARED! So many experienced and inexperienced hikers underestimate the trails, conditions, peaks and valleys and end up stranded, needing help. Those are the lucky ones as some never make it back to their vehicles.
The history of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center
The Saratoga Performing Arts Center, also known as SPAC, attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year. For over 50 years, SPAC has hosted more than a thousand performances from artists across all genres.
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?
In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
NEWS10 ABC
Chilly temps and strong winds devastate parts of the Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the massive winter storm continues to pummel our region with dangerous conditions, many areas are experiencing flooding, icy surfaces, and power outages. Down near the Capitol, the streets are bare, and the air is cold. The added wind is enough to pierce through...
Take A Tour Of Holiday Lighted Nights At Washington Co. Fairgrounds
Looking to get into the Christmas spirit? Look no further than the Washington County Fairgrounds in Greenwich. Is there anything better than thousands upon thousands of twinkling Christmas lights, great holiday tunes, and sweet treats to get you in the spirit of the season? I don't think so!. That is...
mylittlefalls.com
Zachary Gavin Michael Simons 2006 – 2022
Zachary Gavin Michael Simons, 16, of Dolgeville, New York passed away unexpectedly, early Monday morning, December 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 25, 2006 in Gloversville, New York and was the son of Michael Simons and Crystal (Watson) Squires. Zachary was currently an 11 th grader enrolled in homeschooling.
