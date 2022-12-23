Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, December 27th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- Unions that represent rail workers are lobbying for a state law that would limit the length of trains. SMART T-D union member Chris Smith of Tama has been working as a Union Pacific conductor and engineer for nearly 18 years. He says longer trains lead to more accidents and block railroad crossings for longer periods, forcing ambulances and fire engines to travel longer routes to get to emergencies. A federal report found the length of trains increased 25 percent between 2008 and 2017. There is currently no limit in state or federal law on how long a train can be. A bill to set 85-hundred feet -- or one-point-six miles -- as the maximum train length cleared initial review in the 2022 Iowa Legislature. A spokesman for one of the country's largest railroads says trains of all lengths have been safely operated for years and longer trains reduce fuel and labor costs.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Iowa Democrat Office Holders Meet to Try to Chart Party Comeback
(Radio Iowa) The 2023 Iowa legislature will convene in two weeks, with Republicans holding a super majority in the Senate and Republicans in 64 percent of the seats in the House. The minority leaders in the legislature started meeting with State Auditor Rob Sand after Democrats had a disappointing 2022 Election. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights is the minority leader in the Iowa House.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
kscj.com
IOWA LEGISLATURE NOT LIKELY TO LEGALIZE RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA THIS SESSION
MARIJUANA HAS BEEN SOLD FOR RECREATIONAL USE IN ILLINOIS FOR NEARLY TWO YEARS AND JUST THIS MONTH IT BECAME LEGAL TO SELL, USE AND POSSESS MARIJUANA IN MISSOURI. THE REPUBLICAN-LED IOWA LEGISLATURE IS UNLIKELY TO MIMIC THOSE MOVES. HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION JUST WASN’T A CAMPAIGN ISSUE....
kmaland.com
Black pre-files bill pertaining to foreign-owned farmland ahead of 2023 Missouri Legislative Session
(Chillicothe) -- Preparations are underway for what promises to be a busy legislative session in Missouri in 2023. State Senator-elect Rusty Black of Chillicothe is making the move to a new office after serving as a State Representative in the 7th House District, which includes Grundy, Linn and Livingston counties. Black won election to the newly drawn 12th State Senate district in November, which covers most of northwest Missouri, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. Among the priorities pre-filed by Black for the upcoming session is a bill pertaining to foreign ownership of farmland in Missouri.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa Tik Tok ban presents balancing act
Some state agencies deeply connected to popular social media platform. Illinois courts are immune to Freedom of Information Act requests. There’s a push to change that. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent order to ban Tik Tok from state devices could have consequences. It was not a good...
KCCI.com
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
33 Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants
(Des Moines) The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match. Here in southwest...
kscj.com
FEENSTRA & JOHNSON VOTE NO ON OMNIBUS BILL
THE US HOUSE PASSED THE ONE POINT SEVEN TRILLION DOLLAR OMNIBUS SPENDING BILL LAST FRIDAY AND THEN WENT HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA ALSO VOTED NO. JOHNSON SAYS HE DOES NOT WANT TO SEE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER A BUDGET IMPASSE:. OMNIBUS2 OC………VOTED FOR...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
kmaland.com
Buffalo hit by 'most devastating storm' in city's history, governor says
(NEW YORK) -- At least 39 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The highest number of fatalities is in New York state, where 17 people have died in the wake of a massive snowstorm, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Agriculture Online
Large cattle feedlot fined $2,000 for stream contamination
An employee of the third-largest open feedlot in Iowa improperly pumped manure water onto a field this year that was too saturated with rainwater to absorb the liquid, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. As a result, feedlot owner Brian Wendl, of rural Willey in western Iowa, has...
kmaland.com
Project 2022: Severe weather
(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks back at the year in severe weather, featuring strong storms that brought heavy damage--and in one case, death. Your browser does not support the audio element.
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
Senator Chuck Grassley Nominates 32 Iowa Students For U.S. Service Academies
(Undated) — Thirty-two Iowa students will be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies after being nominated by Senator Chuck Grassley. The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy will each select at least one of the nominated students. Two students will be considered for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. A full list of nominees for the 2023-24 school year can be found on Grassley’s website.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State
(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
KCJJ
Iowa breaks liquor sales record in FY2022
Iowans hit the hard stuff more than ever this year. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division released its annual financial report and showed $431 million in liquor sales for the 2022 fiscal year – a 3.75% increase from last year and a new consumption record. Liquor sales have continually increased...
Comments / 0