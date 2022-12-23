OBITUARY: Bobby Thomas Simmons

Bobby Thomas “T. Tom” Simmons, 88, heavy equipment operator for Smith Contractors and former resident of Columbia, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at NHC Lawrenceburg.

Born August 6, 1934 in Hickman County, he was the son of the late William Garfield Simmons and the late Covy Myrtle Riley Simmons.

On December 18, 1986, he married Betty Jean Lillard Perdue Simmons who preceded him in death on August 17, 2008. Mr. Simmons attended Hickman County Schools and served in the United States Army. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his son, George Thomas Simmons of Hickman County; step-daughter, Launita Green of Columbia; sisters, Jean Parker of Centerville; Grace Davidson of Centerville; Nina Brooks of LaVergne; brother, John Wayne Simmons; sister-in-law, Ella Joyce Simmons and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Simmons, Joe Simmons, and William Simmons.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 12:30 P.M. at Polk Memorial Gardens with Brian Gregory officiating. Military honors will be provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

