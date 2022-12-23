ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

OBITUARY: Bobby Thomas Simmons

By Jennifer Haley
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgYsP_0jsUISdo00

Bobby Thomas “T. Tom” Simmons, 88, heavy equipment operator for Smith Contractors and former resident of Columbia, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at NHC Lawrenceburg.

Born August 6, 1934 in Hickman County, he was the son of the late William Garfield Simmons and the late Covy Myrtle Riley Simmons.

On December 18, 1986, he married Betty Jean Lillard Perdue Simmons who preceded him in death on August 17, 2008. Mr. Simmons attended Hickman County Schools and served in the United States Army. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his son, George Thomas Simmons of Hickman County; step-daughter, Launita Green of Columbia; sisters, Jean Parker of Centerville; Grace Davidson of Centerville; Nina Brooks of LaVergne; brother, John Wayne Simmons; sister-in-law, Ella Joyce Simmons and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Simmons, Joe Simmons, and William Simmons.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 12:30 P.M. at Polk Memorial Gardens with Brian Gregory officiating. Military honors will be provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Dorothy Christine “Dot” Curry Grimmitt

Dorothy passed away peacefully on December 24th at Maury Regional Hospital, after a short illness. Dorothy Christine Curry Grimmitt “Dot” was the second child born to Fred Biffle and Flora Aline Cothran Curry. She was born on November 2, 1941, in the Hampshire community and lived there for the majority of her life.
HAMPSHIRE, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Christopher ‘Chris’ Lee Allen

Christopher “Chris” Lee Allen, age 52, a resident of Lewisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. A visitation will also be held on January 7th from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
LEWISBURG, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Bobby Keith Huckaby

Bobby Keith “Huggo” Huckaby 58, a resident of Pulaski, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1:00 P.M at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
PULASKI, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Tamela Eve Fly Westmoreland

Tamela Eve Fly Westmoreland, 61, homemaker, and resident of Columbia, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Alive Hospice. No services are scheduled at this time. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors assist the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com. Born October 16, 1962, in Maury County,...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Daphne Christine Little

Daphne Christine Little, age 51, a resident of Iron City, Tennessee, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. Born on July 16, 1971, in Orlando, Florida, Daphne was the daughter of Roger Leonard & Juannita Earley and the late Jacqueline Louise Schutt. She enjoyed watching the news and loved her family.
IRON CITY, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Jack Thomas Chism Jr.

Jack Thomas Chism, Jr., 64, field engineer for AT&T, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his residence in Columbia. Born August 15, 1958 in Tupelo, Mississippi, he was the son of Wynell Edgeworth Chism and the late Jack Thomas Chism, Sr. He was a graduate of Germantown High School. Mr....
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: James ‘Stan’ Ronald Norman

Mr. James “Stan” Ronald Norman, age 76, a resident of Columbia and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center. Stan was born November 1, 1946 in Maury County and was the son of the late Haynard Thomas Norman and the late Ruby Louise Voss Norman.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Joe Crow’ Murphy Crowley

Joseph “Joe Crow” Murphy Crowley, age 72, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Columbia, Tennessee. He was born June 25, 1950, in Janesville, Wisconsin to the late Richard and Shirley Murphy Crowley. When Joe was a young man, he traveled to Michigan and found employment at the...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize

Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Olivia ‘Libby’ McClain Benderman

Olivia (Libby) McClain Benderman, 90, retired public school teacher and resident of Mack Benderman Road, passed peacefully Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at home. A Maury County native, Libby was born on October 15, 1932, the daughter of Raymond McClain and Eloise York McClain in Mt. Joy Tennessee, where she went to elementary school and attended the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Melvin Glenn Hunt

Melvin Glenn Hunt, 54, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center. Everyone he knew, called him “Glenn.” Glenn was a man who could be easily described as fun, loving, and laid back, with a hippy spirit and a love of Rock and Roll. He lived a simple life and that’s all he could have ever asked for. Glenn lived the life he saw best and was content amongst his family and friends. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone and lived by a mantra which he tried to teach anyone who knew him, “Do one good deed a day.” He always pursued to live by this mantra.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Maridale Francess (Burdette) Hood

Maridale Francess Burdette Hood, age 68 of Columbia, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Cleveland Eugene Hood, sister, Sherri Baker and brother, John Burdette. Survived by, daughters, Stephanie Griggs, Jennifer (Gary) Ratliff; brother, Bill (Donna) Burdette, brother-in-law, Greg Baker, grandchildren,...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Brantley Curtis Reid

Brantley Curtis Reid, age 60, a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his residence. Born on July 4, 1962, in Lincoln County, Tennessee, Brantley was the son of the late Robert Columbus Reid and the late Lurla Curtis Reid. He was a graduate of Waverly Central...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Thomas ‘Tom’ Martin Luckey

Mr. Thomas “Tom” Martin Luckey, age 76, husband of Louise Luckey, and a resident of Columbia, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born on October 28, 1946, in Oakland, California, Tom was the son of the late Charles E. Luckey and the late Vergie Leigh Elfman Luckey Busse.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director

Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director. TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson will also advance from Director of Land Conservation of TennGreen Land Conservancy to Deputy Director.
TENNESSEE STATE
Maury County Source

WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee

We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.EXT.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0400Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, McMinnville, and Spencer 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one half to two inches...with local amounts of 3 inches along the northern Cumberland Plateau. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...roughly the northern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the fast rate of cooling behind the arctic front...some flash freezing will be possible whereby all exposed wet surfaces will freeze immediately. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
TENNESSEE STATE
Maury County Source

California-based Haircare Company to Establish Operations in Maury County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Brazilian Professionals, LLC officials announced December 22 the company will invest $6.1 million to establish new operations in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. Brazilian Professionals, a California-based specialty hair treatment producer and distributor, will create 110 new jobs...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
541
Followers
3K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy