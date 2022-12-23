Read full article on original website
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot away
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in Missouri
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in Springfield
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartments
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, Missouri
Queen of Clean: How to clean white shoes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Clean your kicks with something you use daily. 1. Wet an old toothbrush and apply white non-gel toothpaste to them. 2. Wet the shoe and scrub with the toothpaste and brush, working on the dirty areas. 3. This will start the stain removal process. 4. Prepare...
Recycling your Christmas trees and holiday decor
OZARKS TRADITION: 77th Blue and Gold boys basketball tournament tipped off Monday. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports.
Christmas Day fire destroys Omaha, Ark. business
OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. The fire originally started on Christmas Eve, to which the Omaha Fire Department with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
First responders in Branson West raise money, deliver Christmas presents to less fortunate families
BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Kids in Branson West would have gone without presents this year if it wasn’t for a Christmas miracle. Officers from five different police agencies and two fire departments from Stone and Taney Counties raised about $3,000 to give 60 kids their Christmas presents this year. One of the families has five kids with disabilities, making it difficult to make ends meet, let alone buy Christmas gifts. Apolonia Adams says it gives her hope.
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
Resolving addiction in the new year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new year is an opportunity for change and Alcoholics Anonymous sees an influx of people in early January for that reason. Some join a local group for resources to quit their addiction, some are seeking the support of people who have experienced the same challenges and others are there because a loved one is concerned with their dependency.
Many flock to the malls for returns on “Boxing Day”
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The outlook for dining options is looking strong despite some local places closing this year. In 2023 14 Mill Market will be making its way to Nixa. “It totally changes us from a cottage law bakery meaning I use my own kitchen to having a commercial space,” Lindsay Kirtlan owner of Lindsay’s Kitchen says. She’ll be opening up a shop in the new 14 Mill Market selling her baked good plus more.
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
Prison for 3 in massive catalytic converter theft scheme
KANSAS CITY – Three men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business, according to the United State's Attorney. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tow truck
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a stolen tow truck. Affordable Towing reported the theft of the truck in the 300 block of West Scott. Investigators say the black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew tow truck has affordable towing on both doors, with a few letters fading. The truck is labeled No. 91 and has a Missouri license plate 52H4YM.
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
Top 10 stories from the Ozarks in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 had several notable stories throughout the year. We have gathered the Top 10 stories from your clicks at KY3.com. Each features a link to the original article and some details about each. 10. Joplin police officers shot; 2 killed. In March, two Joplin police officers...
Polk County, Mo. firefighter recovering after fire engine slips on ice and rolls over
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A firefighter with the Central Polk County Fire Protection District is recovering after the fire engine he was in slipped on some ice and rolled over in a ditch. According to CPCFD Lt. Thomas Morris, the firefighter was responding to a structure fire in Goodson,...
Fire crews battling more than just flames as calls increase in winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jackie and William Hawks say they heard a loud noise Thursday night. “We started hearing voices, you know, like coming towards the house and like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on? Because it’s freezing cold. You wouldn’t expect people to be outside,” Jackie said. “The mother came to our door and boy, […]
Leigh’s Lost and Found: the happy reunion of a cat missing for more than two months!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy reunion that makes this year’s holiday extra special for one pet owner. She’d about given up on ever seeing her cat again after two long months of him missing. But a post on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page turned out to be a real game changer.
Report shows MoDOT behind on road spending compared to other states
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) released its annual report breaking down the department’s revenue streams, which shows how funds are used and what investments were made to the state’s transportation infrastructure. The report also highlights major construction projects and unfunded needs. “Our first...
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot away
A Missouri witness at Republic reported watching two bright, round-shaped objects at or under 400 feet at about 9:41 p.m. on October 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO
Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
