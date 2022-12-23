ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Queen of Clean: How to clean white shoes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Clean your kicks with something you use daily. 1. Wet an old toothbrush and apply white non-gel toothpaste to them. 2. Wet the shoe and scrub with the toothpaste and brush, working on the dirty areas. 3. This will start the stain removal process. 4. Prepare...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Christmas Day fire destroys Omaha, Ark. business

OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. The fire originally started on Christmas Eve, to which the Omaha Fire Department with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
OMAHA, AR
KYTV

First responders in Branson West raise money, deliver Christmas presents to less fortunate families

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Kids in Branson West would have gone without presents this year if it wasn’t for a Christmas miracle. Officers from five different police agencies and two fire departments from Stone and Taney Counties raised about $3,000 to give 60 kids their Christmas presents this year. One of the families has five kids with disabilities, making it difficult to make ends meet, let alone buy Christmas gifts. Apolonia Adams says it gives her hope.
BRANSON WEST, MO
KOLR10 News

Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes

OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Resolving addiction in the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new year is an opportunity for change and Alcoholics Anonymous sees an influx of people in early January for that reason. Some join a local group for resources to quit their addiction, some are seeking the support of people who have experienced the same challenges and others are there because a loved one is concerned with their dependency.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The outlook for dining options is looking strong despite some local places closing this year. In 2023 14 Mill Market will be making its way to Nixa. “It totally changes us from a cottage law bakery meaning I use my own kitchen to having a commercial space,” Lindsay Kirtlan owner of Lindsay’s Kitchen says. She’ll be opening up a shop in the new 14 Mill Market selling her baked good plus more.
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tow truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a stolen tow truck. Affordable Towing reported the theft of the truck in the 300 block of West Scott. Investigators say the black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew tow truck has affordable towing on both doors, with a few letters fading. The truck is labeled No. 91 and has a Missouri license plate 52H4YM.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
CARL JUNCTION, MO
KYTV

Top 10 stories from the Ozarks in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 had several notable stories throughout the year. We have gathered the Top 10 stories from your clicks at KY3.com. Each features a link to the original article and some details about each. 10. Joplin police officers shot; 2 killed. In March, two Joplin police officers...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Report shows MoDOT behind on road spending compared to other states

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) released its annual report breaking down the department’s revenue streams, which shows how funds are used and what investments were made to the state’s transportation infrastructure. The report also highlights major construction projects and unfunded needs. “Our first...
MISSOURI STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO

Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
OZARK, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
JOPLIN, MO

