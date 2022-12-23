ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Rollover crash causing delays on 91 North, South End Bridge

By Taylor Knight
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – A rollover crash is caused heavy delays on I-91 North in Springfield.

Our 22News crew could see a vehicle flipped onto its side on the on-ramp to I-91 North from the South End Bridge. It happened just before 7:00 AM Friday.

Traffic backed up across the South End Bridge into Agawam.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

