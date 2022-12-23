ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WUSA9

3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Uninvited student apprehended at North Bethesda MS

Families of students at North Bethesda Middle School are raising concerns after an “unknown student” was apprehended on campus last week – the second time such an incident has been reported this semester. Assistant School Administrator Daniel Werbeck told parents of the latest intrusion in an email...
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager

LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. mourns community leader Dr. Aquilur Rahman

A “pillar of the community” in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died. Dr. Aquilur Rahman, a founder of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and Montgomery County Muslim Foundation, passed away on Dec. 22 after he had been diagnosed with leukemia in August. County Executive Marc Elrich said in a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify five homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Help Baltimore Police identify attempted rape suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are seeking the publics help identifying an attempted rape suspect. According to police, on December 13, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. police were summoned to investigate an attempted rape that occurred in the 3000 block of Stranden Road. Investigators have obtained a composite sketch...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Suspect Awaiting Extradition in Connection with 2010 Death of AU Professor from Bethesda

Jorge Rueda Landeros, who is wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of a woman from Bethesda, was arrested in Mexico, according to Montgomery County Police. Sue Marcum, a professor a American University, was found dead in her Bethesda home on Oct. 25, 2010. Following an investigation, officers learned that Rueda Landeros, of Northern Virginia, had a personal and financial relationship with Marcum.
BETHESDA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring

Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway

Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
RICHMOND, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo

Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

1 dead, 2 injured in Montgomery Co. single-car crash

One person is dead and two are injured following a single-car crash in Montgomery County on Friday. The crash happened on Friday shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue. Montgomery County police say a silver 2007 Scion TC with three people inside, was traveling eastbound on Sligo Avenue when it crossed the median into the westbound lane, overturned, crossed the intersection and struck a pole on the east side of Piney Branch Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Maryland State Police say missing 1-year-old boy found unharmed

Maryland State Police say a 1-year-old boy has been found unharmed after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Baltimore County early Monday morning. The alert went out around 5 a.m. and said that Damarie Williams was last seen around midnight in the Essex area of the county. Around 5:45 a.m. police said the child was found and wasn’t hurt.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police: Teenager shot at Greenbelt apartment complex

A 15-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near Greenbelt Middle School in Maryland, according to police. Around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace, where they found evidence of a shooting on site. The apartment...
GREENBELT, MD

