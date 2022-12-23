Read full article on original website
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
bethesdamagazine.com
Uninvited student apprehended at North Bethesda MS
Families of students at North Bethesda Middle School are raising concerns after an “unknown student” was apprehended on campus last week – the second time such an incident has been reported this semester. Assistant School Administrator Daniel Werbeck told parents of the latest intrusion in an email...
Wbaltv.com
Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager
LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
Driver flees 5-car crash that sent 3 to the hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver fled the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Monday where three people had to be taken to the hospital, the United States Park Police said. The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue. D.C. Fire and...
WJLA
Two 19-year-olds arrested after armed carjacking in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two 19-year-olds were arrested last week after an armed carjacking in Prince George’s County, authorities said. On Dec. 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. mourns community leader Dr. Aquilur Rahman
A “pillar of the community” in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died. Dr. Aquilur Rahman, a founder of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and Montgomery County Muslim Foundation, passed away on Dec. 22 after he had been diagnosed with leukemia in August. County Executive Marc Elrich said in a...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify five homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
foxbaltimore.com
Help Baltimore Police identify attempted rape suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are seeking the publics help identifying an attempted rape suspect. According to police, on December 13, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. police were summoned to investigate an attempted rape that occurred in the 3000 block of Stranden Road. Investigators have obtained a composite sketch...
mymcmedia.org
Suspect Awaiting Extradition in Connection with 2010 Death of AU Professor from Bethesda
Jorge Rueda Landeros, who is wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of a woman from Bethesda, was arrested in Mexico, according to Montgomery County Police. Sue Marcum, a professor a American University, was found dead in her Bethesda home on Oct. 25, 2010. Following an investigation, officers learned that Rueda Landeros, of Northern Virginia, had a personal and financial relationship with Marcum.
mymcmedia.org
Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring
Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
Police ID Pilot Who Crash Landed Into Maryland Creek On Monday Morning
A 71-year-old Frederick County man is being treated for injuries he sustained when his single-engine plane crashed landed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police say.Frederick resident Steve Couchman was hospitalized at the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 26, after his Piper Chero…
mocoshow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
WTOP
1 dead, 2 injured in Montgomery Co. single-car crash
One person is dead and two are injured following a single-car crash in Montgomery County on Friday. The crash happened on Friday shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue. Montgomery County police say a silver 2007 Scion TC with three people inside, was traveling eastbound on Sligo Avenue when it crossed the median into the westbound lane, overturned, crossed the intersection and struck a pole on the east side of Piney Branch Road.
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of food delivery driver in Prince George's County
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — A food delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday after two teenagers pointed a gun at the driver in Landover, Maryland. Two teenagers pulled out a gun and demanded the delivery driver's car in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive around 8:30 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.
Police looking for 4 men who broke into Virginia Wegmans and stole from its pharmacy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are looking for information about four men who they say broke into and stole from a Wegmans in Fairfax County Sunday morning. At 3:05 a.m., four men forced their way into the Wegmans located at 7905 Hilltop Village Center Drive, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
Alert Issued For Elderly Man Who Disappeared On Christmas
Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man who went missing in Temple Hills on Christmas evening, authorities say.Fred Nolen 3rd, 76, was last seen in the 2800 block of John A Thompson Road around 5 p.m., Christmas day, according to the Prince George’s County Police Depart…
WTOP
Maryland State Police say missing 1-year-old boy found unharmed
Maryland State Police say a 1-year-old boy has been found unharmed after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Baltimore County early Monday morning. The alert went out around 5 a.m. and said that Damarie Williams was last seen around midnight in the Essex area of the county. Around 5:45 a.m. police said the child was found and wasn’t hurt.
WTOP
Police: Teenager shot at Greenbelt apartment complex
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near Greenbelt Middle School in Maryland, according to police. Around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace, where they found evidence of a shooting on site. The apartment...
