wilsonpost.com
Election workers selected as 2022 Wilson County People of the Year
Wilson County residents Cindy Smith, Glynn Caughman, Steve Koons and Roy Denney each had a front-row seat for all three elections held in 2022. Smith (Mt. Juliet), Caughman (Mt. Juliet), Koons (Lebanon) and Denney (Lebanon) served as poll workers for the 45 days of voting (3 election days, 42 days of early voting) during the 2022 election cycle.
Adam Noles becomes pastor at Maple Hill Church of Christ
Adam Noles will begin serving as the minister at Maple Hill Church of Christ in Lebanon on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, according to an announcement from the church. The church will host a public potluck meal for Noles following a 9 a.m. service that day. The service will be held at 102 Maple Hill Rd., at the corner of Maple Hill Rd. and W. Main St. across from Publix.
Ms. Cheap: New Year’s Eve Live Big Bash is Music City at its best – and FREE
New Year’s Eve is always a special time for celebrations all around the world. But if you are lucky enough to live in Middle Tennessee, why spend hundreds of dollars per person to go to some special New Year’s Eve event at a venue or hotel when you could enjoy a high-powered, celebrity-studded night of music and spectacular fireworks in downtown Nashville for free.
