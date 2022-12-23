Startling video captures fireball over Alaska. ‘Looked like it fell in our front yard’

What happens when a star gets too close to a black hole? "Unusually close" observations from NASA reveal just how complex and catastrophic it can be. The agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said on Tuesday that multiple telescopes recently watched a massive black hole about 10 times the mass of our sun located about 250 million light-years away from Earth "tearing apart an unlucky star that wandered too close." It was the fifth-closest observation of such an occurrence, known as a tidal disruption event, and was first spotted on March 1, 2021.So, what exactly happened when the star and the black hole...

6 DAYS AGO