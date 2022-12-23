Startling video captures fireball over Alaska. ‘Looked like it fell in our front yard’

Related
Desperate moose tries escaping icy Washington river as its baby watches ‘tense’ rescue
A video from KXLY shows rescuers attempting to pull the animal to safety.
Eagle spotted carrying Canada goose near WA dam. Security camera captures the fly-by
Grant PUD employees spotted the eagle at Wanapum Dam in Grant County. The bird then perched on a lamppost alongside another eagle.
Pierce County man brought flowers to ex’s home, then picked up ax. It ended with gunfire
The homeowner fired a shotgun at the man while he tried to break down the door, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Hubble telescope captures the colorful fireworks left by a star's violent death
Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have created a stunning image of a cosmic fireworks display resulting from the explosion of a massive star.
Two minerals never before been seen on Earth found inside 17-ton meteorite
The minerals were found inside a slice of the El Ali meteorite, which landed in Somalia in 2020.
NASA gets "unusually close" look at a black hole devouring a star
What happens when a star gets too close to a black hole? "Unusually close" observations from NASA reveal just how complex and catastrophic it can be. The agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said on Tuesday that multiple telescopes recently watched a massive black hole about 10 times the mass of our sun located about 250 million light-years away from Earth "tearing apart an unlucky star that wandered too close." It was the fifth-closest observation of such an occurrence, known as a tidal disruption event, and was first spotted on March 1, 2021.So, what exactly happened when the star and the black hole...
Digital Trends
Doorbell camera captures much more than just a house visitor
While most Alaskans were tucked up in bed early on Wednesday morning, a number of home security cameras in and around Anchorage captured a natural phenomenon that would otherwise have gone largely unnoticed. At around 5:45 a.m. local time, a meteor hurtled across the sky, its speed as it hit...
Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO
A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
Large Aggressive Shark Seen Feeding on Snorkeler: 'Red Cloud in the Water'
The woman's husband continued to look for her as the shark circled around him, but officials later confirmed she had been killed.
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
Details emerge about woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Just days before her death, Kristine Allen wrote she was "following dreams" by learning to surf in Maui.Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maui Fire Department and ocean rescue teams searched for the woman from the water and by sky to no avail, and the search was called...
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral
As icy weather continues to affect the Pacific Northwest, Seattle isn't an exception. Roads are continuing to be frozen over, leaving residents in a predicament. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US as the brazen winter storm blows through. This has left many people at home and as a result more cars on the road. As you will see, driving has become a sport in and of itself.
Elusive creature spotted on Mauna Loa for first time before eruption. Is it in jeopardy?
“Pele brings change and life, in so many ways.”
Oregon witness says multiple objects overhead glowed and changed shape
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and photographing six objects seen only through a camera lens that glowed and changed shape at about 4:19 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof
A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt we weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady, who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. While Dave fetched their Labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and flashlight and followed a white ghostly figure that appeared...
Hunter Captures Video Of A Golden Eagle Hammering A Deer
We’ve seen it before but it doesn’t make it any less amazing each time. It’s just so cool to think you can not only train a bird of prey but also train it to attack the exact species you want to help you hunt. Honestly, it seems...
Phys.org
Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say
Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
a-z-animals.com
Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers
Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers. Home security cameras capture some amazing footage. From quirky delivery drivers to incredible (and sometimes terrifying) wildlife, these cameras aren’t just handy for security! They’ve kind of become a form of entertainment. If you have a security camera set up for your home and get alerts, you know what it’s like to stare down at your phone quizzically, trying to identify exactly what’s lurking around your home.
