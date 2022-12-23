ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death outside Park Place bar, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting outside a Park Place bar. Officers with the Houston PD were flagged down by the Harris County Pct. 2 Constables Office around 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of Park Place Blvd. in southeast Houston. That's where...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Houston Woman Shot in the Head as She Slept in Murder Suicide

A woman in Houston was found dead inside her apartment, along with the suspect. The 32-year-old Jadee Turner lived in an apartment complex in West Houston with her uncle. Turner's ex-boyfriend had recently called her uncle asking him to come outside and meet him at the apartment complex's front gate. The ex-boyfriend claimed he owed the uncle money and was there to repay him.
fox26houston.com

Homeowner shot by two suspected robbers in east Houston: police

HOUSTON - Authorities said a man was shot overnight Monday outside his east Houston home after finding two men trying to rob him. It happened a little after 2 a.m. when police and firefighters were called to a shooting in the 9700 block of Seeker St. near Tidwell. Responding officers reportedly found an unidentified man who was shot in the shoulder.
fox26houston.com

1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire

HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
KHOU

HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
HOUSTON, TX

