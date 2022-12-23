Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Sunday School teacher keeps job at Houston area church after admitting to child abuse court documents allegehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This YearTom HandyHouston, TX
This retiring Houston legend is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Man found shot to death outside Park Place bar, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting outside a Park Place bar. Officers with the Houston PD were flagged down by the Harris County Pct. 2 Constables Office around 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of Park Place Blvd. in southeast Houston. That's where...
Silver Alert discontinued for 71-year-old woman with dementia last seen at Metro bus stop, HPD says
Emma Gatson Swayzer, 71, was reported missing Monday night after police say she was last seen in southeast Houston. By Tuesday morning, she had been found.
Man found shot to death outside bar in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in front of a bar in southeast Houston, according to police. We're told the man was found in front of Palmas, which is on Park Place Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they were...
KHOU
Family members say mechanic was executed in north Houston over $500 repair bill
Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.
KHOU
Family speaking after man found shot to death Friday in north Houston
Luis Casillas was found shot to death Friday. At this point, police don't have a suspect or motive.
2 burglary suspects escape in U-Haul van after shooting resident in NE Houston, police say
Police said the homeowner came outside because he heard a noise and found two suspects in his driveway. One of them had already broken into his work van, HPD said.
Houston Woman Shot in the Head as She Slept in Murder Suicide
A woman in Houston was found dead inside her apartment, along with the suspect. The 32-year-old Jadee Turner lived in an apartment complex in West Houston with her uncle. Turner's ex-boyfriend had recently called her uncle asking him to come outside and meet him at the apartment complex's front gate. The ex-boyfriend claimed he owed the uncle money and was there to repay him.
'He didn't deserve this' | Family of man found shot to death in north Houston wants answers
HOUSTON — Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing. Luis Casillas was found dead in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near South Victory Drive. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or a motive.
Apartment residents unable to contact management that left them without heat or power in SE Houston
Action 13 investigates why The Park at Sutton Hill residents were left without power or heat in below-freezing temps for at least four days.
Driver freed after slamming into 18-wheeler, getting trapped several feet under, firefighters say
"The guy's going to live another day because of these guys out here," HFD District Chief Alvin McCrorey said after crews lifted an 18-wheeler to free the man stuck underneath.
HPD: Homeowner shot after confronting suspected robbers in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two suspects who shot a man in the shoulder during a possible robbery. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on Seeker Street, which is near Tidwell Road and Wayside Drive in northeast Houston. According to police, the man was home...
fox26houston.com
Preliminary details on Harris Co. deputy shot on Chimney Rock
Asst. Chief B. Tien with the Houston Police Department shared preliminary details on a shooting on Chimney Rock where an off-duty Harris Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot as well as another man after a heated argument broke out near a club.
fox26houston.com
Houston mechanic killed over $500 repairs days before Christmas, family pleading for justice
It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the loved ones of Luis Manuel, 29, a mechanic, husband, and father of 2 young girls. "They didn't just take $500.00 they took a life, they took our life, they took a father," Manuel's sister, Sandy Casillas said.
Click2Houston.com
‘We’ll always remember her’: Woman known by many in NW Houston apartment complex died in Christmas morning fire
HOUSTON – A long-time resident of a northwest Houston apartment complex died in a fire Christmas morning after she was trapped in one of the units. A man was also injured. Officials with the Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of Lehman Street near Brinkman shortly after 9 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Homeowner shot by two suspected robbers in east Houston: police
HOUSTON - Authorities said a man was shot overnight Monday outside his east Houston home after finding two men trying to rob him. It happened a little after 2 a.m. when police and firefighters were called to a shooting in the 9700 block of Seeker St. near Tidwell. Responding officers reportedly found an unidentified man who was shot in the shoulder.
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
Silver Alert canceled for 71-year-old woman last seen near Sunnyside
HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing woman who was last seen near Houston's Sunnyside area. The 71-year-old woman was reported missing Monday evening but was located Tuesday morning. We've removed her name and image from the article for her and her family's privacy. FOLLOW...
Click2Houston.com
One person shot in Richmond neighborhood, Fort Bend County deputies say
One person was flown by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital after being shot in a neighborhood in Richmond, Fort Bend County. Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 18000 block of Kersland Court shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. The victim was...
HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
Click2Houston.com
Lawyer ‘optimistic’ suspect accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff will have bond lowered to $300K
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper, Takeoff, appeared in court Tuesday as his attorneys continued the fight to have his $1 million bond lowered. Another bond reduction hearing for Patrick Clark, 33, is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m., but Clark will not be present as his attorneys have waived his appearance.
Comments / 1