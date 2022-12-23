Read full article on original website
Arsène Wenger enjoys 'special' surprise return to Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beats West Ham
Arsène Wenger's departure from Arsenal as the club's manager in 2018 was bittersweet.
Where in the world? The big Boxing Day travel quiz
1. Which airline had to suspend a policy allowing staff to wear gender-neutral uniforms on a flight taking the England football team to the World Cup in Qatar?. 2. Which holiday destination did Boris Johnson return home from in late October to not run in the Tory party leadership race?
BBC
Daley Blind: Netherlands defender terminates contract with Ajax six months early
Netherlands defender Daley Blind has agreed to terminate his contract with Ajax six months early, the club confirmed on Tuesday. The 32-year-old, who joined Ajax's academy aged eight, played 333 times during two spells with the Dutch side. He has won seven Eredivisie titles with the club and scored 13...
BBC
Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle: Eddie Howe allowing Magpies fans to 'dream'
"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve." Eddie Howe may be allowing the Newcastle faithful to let their imaginations run wild, but the Magpies boss is remaining grounded for now. Newcastle sit second and are the Premier League's form team after winning six games...
Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points
Liverpool picked up a vital three points at Villa Park against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Swansea City Looking To Complete Double Over Reading
Swansea came in 15th place in the Championship last season, their lowest finish in the league since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017/18. They finished fourth the previous season, but lost 0-2 to Brentford in the playoff final. The Swans currently sit in 15th position in the league,...
SB Nation
Everton vs Wolves - Match Preview | Toffees need to hit the ground running after World Cup break
After a six-week break for an unprecedented mid-season World Cup, the Premier League returns with its traditional full Boxing Day programme. There’s no time for Everton to ease themselves back in, though. They face a vital match against bottom club Wolves, who could move to within a point of the Toffees with a win.
SB Nation
Everton 1-1 Wolves: Live Blog & How to Watch | Gray on for McNeil
71’ - Wolves were about to bring on Raul Jimenez for Diego Costa, but Podence is down and that change is off now. 69’- Gordon goes jinking in, one touch too many there and then Iwobi tries to shoot but it’s weak. 63’ - Patterson caught upfront...
BBC
Liverpool bookshop opens thanks to mystery donor's cash boost
A bookshop has opened in time for Christmas thanks to a mystery donor. The team at Dead Ink Books in Liverpool launched a crowd-funder over the summer summer to turn their dream of opening an independent bookshop into reality. They found the "perfect" premises on Smithdown Road, but the landlord...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Early Lead After Trent Alexander-Arnold Brilliance - Aston Villa v Liverpool
Watch Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 1-0 up against Aston Villa as the Premier League returns.
Where To Watch Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Broadcast Details & Live Stream
Here is where you can watch Manchester United v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.
Ministers plan to scrap NHS England targets to ‘boost efficiency’
The government is preparing to ditch NHS national targets in an attempt to “boost efficiency”, as part of recommendations from a review led by a former Labour health secretary. Patricia Hewitt led the government-commissioned review into the NHS in England, looking at how the new integrated care systems...
housebeautiful.com
Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022
Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
Cameron Green rips through South Africa as Australia take control at MCG
Three million bucks, five wickets, zero problems. That was Cameron Green’s week, after the big all-rounder followed his Indian Premier League auction success by bagging 5-27 in the Boxing Day Test in front of more than 64,000 people. His contribution saw South Africa bowled out for 189 after again being sent in to bat by Australian captain Patrick Cummins, confident in applying the squeeze to a team that has now gone seven innings without reaching 200. In reply Australia had moved to 45-1 by stumps.
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
BBC
'Do not throw any hurdles in his development'
Jurgen Klopp has given his take on the "exceptional" talent of Jude Bellingham. Liverpool have been repeatedly linked with the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder. Klopp said: "If you mention to someone who has no clue about football, or who knows about football and has not watched it for...
Tottenham Fight Back To Draw With Brentford After Harry Kane Scores 10th Boxing Day Goal
Kane has now scored more goals on December 26 than any other player in EPL history.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Juniors Roster by NHL Team
Now that most national teams have submitted their final rosters for the 2023 World Junior Championship, it’s time to take a look at all the prospects competing in this year’s tournament who have been drafted by an NHL team. The World Juniors are a great time for NHL...
Soccer-Quitting Juventus top job wasn't easy, Andrea Agnelli says
TURIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus (JUVE.MI) Chairman Andrea Agnelli on Tuesday defended his tenure at the helm of the Serie A club and said the decision to step down had been a hard one to take.
